Lanzerac wine estate, hotel &amp; spa in Stellenbosch, South Africa
An aerial view of the estate.
(Image credit: Lanzerac estate / Decanter magazine July 2026)

Some places don’t just have history, they treasure it and put it on show, ensuring it lives on.

At Lanzerac, the past lingers in the lines of its distinct gables, in the thickness of old, white-washed walls, and in centuries-old oak trees.

The famous wine estate has 334 years of heritage to show off, and wears it well. Its history is full of character, reinvention and a pivotal moment that shaped South Africa’s wine culture.

Lanzerac: About the estate

Lanzerac estate manor house in Stellenbosch

(Image credit: Dani Pepler)

Set in the Jonkershoek Valley, a mountain-backed patchwork landscape stitched together with grape vines, Lanzerac traces its origins back to 1692, making it one of South Africa’s oldest wine estates.

The estate began as a farm, transformed in 1959 into a French-style country house and wine estate. In the same year, Lanzerac released South Africa’s first commercially bottled Pinotage.

After extensions, many facelifts and an entire restoration thanks to a tragic fire in 2017, the estate now unfolds like a small village, with the elegant lines and symmetry of Cape Dutch architecture softened by pretty garden beds, neat hedges, fountains and enormous oak trees and connected with winding pathways that invite slow wandering.

There are at least seven pools, some servicing courtyard collections of rooms, others, hot tubs in exclusive suites, plus the main pool for guests who want to mingle.

Staying at Lanzerac

Lanzerac

(Image credit: Lanzerac Estate / Decanter magazine July 2026)

There are 54 rooms and suites, blending history with contemporary comfort.

Room 505, one of the original farm buildings, is just one example of the luxurious time warp on offer. Its history is proudly on show in period details and exposed brick walls.

Some of those bricks date back to the 1500s - a time when nothing was wasted and older settlements were dismantled and transported here to create the estate. There’s a huge bed, fine linen, plump pillows and six lounge chairs, each one offering a different spot to relax.

A double French armoire and deep tub take pride of place in the enormous bathroom, another nod to the past and another invitation to unwind.

Dining at Lanzerac

Three restaurants cater to any style of dining you might prefer. Manor Kitchen delivers a refined take on seasonal, locally inspired cuisine.

The Deli has a more relaxed approach with casual bites on sunlit terraces, or there’s Taphuis for a pub-style meal.

Experiences

spa deck at Lanzerac hotel &amp;amp; spa in stellenbosch

The spa deck...

(Image credit: Dani Pepler)

Beyond the rooms and restaurants, the estate’s facilities invite guests to slow down.

Guided cellar tours and tailored tastings are included with a stay, often hosted on terraces overlooking the valley or, on special occasions, at a scenic lookout where the mountains seem almost within reach.

Lanzerac Spa is a cocoon of calm, with a heated indoor pool, steam room, sauna and shaded lounge beds facing straight into mesmerising rows of grapevines.

Antioxidant-rich Vinotherapy treatments tap into the estate’s winemaking roots.

There’s also a special water tasting to try. Yes, it’s a thing. Lanzerac has a water sommelier – an expert in the characteristics of different water types and how to match them with particular food and wine. (It’s all in the TDS … total dissolvable solvents.)

Exploring the area

Stellenbosch is minutes away from Lanzerac, its oak-lined streets, galleries, boutiques and cafés worth exploring.

Further afield, the Franschhoek Wine Tram offers a fun way to hop between neighbouring estates or private tours can be arranged for a more tailored itinerary.

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Carolyne Jasinski
Carolyne Jasinski
Carolyne is a freelance writer/editor/photographer based in Adelaide, South Australia. A wise woman (her mum) once told her: "The world is at your feet". Carolyne took her mum literally and has followed those feet all over the world and she has captured many of those destinations in words and images, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps, or warning them to tread carefully. Her work has been published in print, online via websites and social media and broadcast on Travel Writers Radio. She has also co-authored two books and created two travel apps.,After a long career as production editor with News Corp, and editor of The Wanderer, Carolyne is now Footloose & Fancy Freelance, specialising in the travel industry from writing and editing, to tour guiding, hosting and guest speaking on cruise ships.,Her work has been published in Escape, escape.com.au, Australian Geographic, news.com.au, Selector magazine, Great Walks, Vacations & Travel, Luxury Escapes, Senior Traveller, SA Weekend, Gold Coast Bulletin, Hipcamp, Future Adelaide, The Wanderer, Caravan World, Camper, Australian Traveller, NZ Herald, Asian Journeys, In Daily, Travel Writers Radio and soundcloud.com.