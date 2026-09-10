vineyard workers in South America
(Image credit: Vanessa Nunes / iStock via Getty Images Plus)
Jump to category:

Great wine starts in the vineyard, or so the saying goes. Although undoubtedly true, what it fails to acknowledge is that people are equally vital to greatness. Can any wine truly be considered great if the people who help produce it aren’t taken care of first?

Wine businesses large and small shape the communities around them. Economic instability has a direct impact on those businesses, and therefore on the workers and families who depend on them.

Natalie Earl
Natalie Earl
Regional Editor for France & Sustainability Editor

Natalie is Decanter's France editor, commissioning and writing content on French wines (excluding Bordeaux) across print and digital. She writes Decanter's coverage of Languedoc wines, as well as a monthly magazine column, The Ethical Drinker, which unpicks the thorny topic of sustainability in wine. She joined Decanter in 2016.

Want all the latest news on Decanter’s French wine content? Subscribe to Natalie’s monthly France newsletter here.