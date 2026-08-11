Cinsault
(Image credit: Natalie Earl)
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Five years ago in an article for Decanter I made a claim that Cinsault was the most underrated red grape variety in the world. I’ve held this belief for some time, and I stand by it still.

In 2021, I organised a blind tasting of Cinsaults from all over the world and it revealed countless brilliant examples of this wonderful grape.

Alain Chabanon, Cinq Saut, St-Guilhem-le-Désert, Languedoc, France 2023

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Beautiful nose, accentuated by bay leaf and cold ash from the stems. Grippy, tight, fine and complex style. Great energy, freshness and focus. A food-friendly...

2023

Languedoc-RoussillonFrance

Alain ChabanonSt-Guilhem-le-Désert

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Domaine Allegria, Spirale, Pays d'Hérault, Languedoc, France 2024

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Fresh red cherries and peppery spice. Fragrant cherry blossom notes. So fresh and appealing. Lovely sense of finesse and focus, leading to a long finish....

2024

Languedoc-RoussillonFrance

Domaine AllegriaPays d'Hérault

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Domaine du Pas de l'Escalette, Ze Cinsault, Pays d'Hérault, Languedoc, France 2024

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Absolutely gorgeous nose, all violets, squished blueberries and ripe black cherries. Soft and fleshy palate with only mild acidity and gentle tannin – really all...

2024

Languedoc-RoussillonFrance

Domaine du Pas de l'EscalettePays d'Hérault

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Domaine Le Clos du Serres, Œillade, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2025

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Aromatically quite closed currently – some graphite and raspberry with air, and violets. Light-bodied, quite reductive, but fresh and lively. Fans out and builds on...

2025

Languedoc-RoussillonFrance

Domaine Le Clos du SerresVin de France

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Sadie Family Wines, Pofadder, Swartland, South Africa, 2024

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Aromas of fynbos, redcurrant, and fine tea leaves. Such a lovely, detailed nose. Very elegant, juicy, with super-fine tannins and a thread of fine acidity...

2024

SwartlandSouth Africa

Sadie Family Wines

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Domaine de Beaurenard, Beaurenard le lieu-dit, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2023

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Lightly reductive, quite closed on opening, with some flint and fresh blueberries. Medium-bodied, this has more breadth on the palate than many French Cinsaults. Good...

2023

RhôneFrance

Domaine de BeaurenardChâteauneuf-du-Pape

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Domaine Sainte Marie des Crozes, L'Escapade, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2024

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Violets, black cherry and graphite on the nose. Light- to medium-bodied, but has some concentration of fruit and depth. Lovely vibrant acidity. Ripe tannins, with...

2024

Languedoc-RoussillonFrance

Domaine Sainte Marie des CrozesVin de France

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Eight Gates, Cinsault, Breedekloof, South Africa, 2024

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Enticing, smoky, reductive nose – it's a bit rubbery on opening, so decant it. Liquorice and blueberries. Juicy, with good weight of bramble and black...

2024

BreedekloofSouth Africa

Eight Gates

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Frédéric Brouca, Samsó Seulle, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2023

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Quite a different expression to most Cinsaults, this has more herbal and beetroot notes making it reminiscent of a Pinot Noir. Lovely nose. Medium-bodied, with...

2023

Languedoc-RoussillonFrance

Frédéric BroucaVin de France

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Leeu Passant, Old Vines Basson Cinsault, Wellington, South Africa 2023

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Fine, bright, expressive style on the nose, then really quite dry, tight and saline on the palate. Finishes with dry, dusty herbs and acidulated red...

2023

WellingtonSouth Africa

Leeu Passant

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Natte Valleij, Cinsault, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2023

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Pale in colour. Intensely herbal, like crushed bay leaves, oregano, fynbos – very resinous, like pine needles. Light- to medium-bodied, this does have some weight...

2023

StellenboschSouth Africa

Natte Valleij

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Romain Portier, La Capsule, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2023

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Smells like Châteauneuf Grenache! Dusty strawberry with a touch of bramble and spice. Full-bodied, fairly opulent style on the palate, with blueberries and strawberries; good...

2023

Languedoc-RoussillonFrance

Romain PortierVin de France

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Anne Gros & Jean-Paul Tollot, La CinsO, Côtes du Brian, Languedoc, France 2023

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Rather closed on the nose, relatively full-bodied for Cinsault. Has real grip and surprising power and tannic weight for a Cinsault; good concentration and length,...

2023

Languedoc-RoussillonFrance

Anne Gros & Jean-Paul TollotCôtes du Brian

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Domaine Inebriati, Cinsault, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2024

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A touch of rubbery reduction but this should blow off with a decant. Juicy, fresh, with more body and concentration than a typical Cinsault, but...

2024

Languedoc-RoussillonFrance

Domaine InebriatiVin de France

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Hugo & Pauline Villa, Entrevue à Deux, Vin de France, Rhône, France 2024

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Pure black cherry aroma, a touch of bramble. Medium-bodied, very pure, tastes like very good quality fruit. Light in tannin, well balanced acidity, no overextraction,...

2024

RhôneFrance

Hugo & Pauline VillaVin de France

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Lievland, Bush Vine Cinsault, Paarl, South Africa, 2025

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Wild strawberry nose, it's detailed and fresh. Very light in body, no reduction, just lovely transparent red berry fruits. So juicy, with very fine tannins,...

2025

PaarlSouth Africa

Lievland

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Mas Cal Demoura, Belle Fiolle, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2024

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Rather closed at the time of tasting. A rounded, fruity style that's broad and juicy with more concentration than some; it's quite ripe, but not...

2024

Languedoc-RoussillonFrance

Mas Cal DemouraVin de France

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Pedro Parra, Imaginador, Itata Valley, Chile, 2024

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Smells like smoky bacon. Light-bodied, fresh and crunchy style, with redcurrant and raspberry fruits. Really crisp and thirst-quenching style of Cinsault that will drink well...

2024

Itata ValleyChile

Pedro Parra

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Savage, Follow the Line, Darling, Darling, South Africa 2025

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Quite closed to start with, but fresh and vibrant on the palate. Rooibos, fynbos, oregano notes on the palate, more so than fruit – it's...

2025

DarlingSouth Africa

SavageDarling

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Terroir Sonoro, La Vispera Cinsault, Itata Valley, Chile 2024

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Gorgeous nose, very Cinsault – red cherry, redcurrant, dried herbs. Just medium-bodied, with real freshness and detail. Focused, transparent and drinkable, with enjoyable space and...

2024

Itata ValleyChile

Terroir Sonoro

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Matt Walls
Matt Walls
Decanter's Rhône coresspondent, and DWWA Regional Chair for the Rhône.

Matt Walls is an award-winning freelance wine writer and consultant, contributing regular articles to various print and online titles including Decanter, where he is a contributing editor. He has particular interest in the Rhône Valley; he is chair of the Rhône panel at the Decanter World Wine Awards and is the owner of travel and events company www.rhoneroots.com.