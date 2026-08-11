Cin City: Reassessing Cinsault, the unsung hero finally having its moment
Five years after his last global Cinsault blind tasting, Matt Walls checks in on this underrated grape to see how it has evolved.
Five years ago in an article for Decanter I made a claim that Cinsault was the most underrated red grape variety in the world. I’ve held this belief for some time, and I stand by it still.
In 2021, I organised a blind tasting of Cinsaults from all over the world and it revealed countless brilliant examples of this wonderful grape.
So, five years later, it was time to repeat the exercise to see how Cinsault has progressed.
I was joined by two top tasters – Natalie Earl, Decanter’s regional editor for France, and author and podcaster Henry Jeffreys – and together we worked our way through 52 examples of this unsung grape.
A stellar variety
It turns out there has been an important development in the world of Cinsault since the last tasting. A group of like-minded winemakers has formed a body to promote this under-appreciated grape, called Les Cinsónautes.
One of the founders is Guillaume Baron of Clos de la Barthassade in Aniane, Languedoc. ‘I’ve always loved Cinsault,’ he says, ‘its drinkability, lightness, suppleness and its ability to translate terroir.’ He describes it as a cross between Gamay, Pinot Noir and Grenache.
He’s also part of Les Aligoteurs, a group formed in 2018 to promote another underrated grape – Aligoté. ‘I realised that Cinsault shared the same poor treatment that Aligoté suffered from in the past,’ says Baron, and so he wanted to help reverse its fortunes.
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For too long, Cinsault has been widely considered a second-class grape variety, cropped highly to bulk out blends, make cheap rosé or basic vin de soif.
In fact, some believe the grape’s name comes from cinq sauts, meaning five buckets: if you crop it highly enough, one vine will give you that many grapes.
But with lower yields, gentle handling and appropriate care, Cinsault can make beautiful wines. What’s more, it ripens at just 11.5%-13.5% abv.
The tasting
Five years ago, it was South Africa that dominated the leaderboard. Since then, France has improved dramatically.
The top 10 this year contained five wines from each of these countries – but France took the top three places.
‘One of Cinsault's real strengths is its beautiful soaring fragrance,’ says Earl, ‘and that was really on show in the French wines… Many examples felt extremely well handled and cared for.’
Some of the French bottlings felt clunky and over-extracted last time, but now the grape’s innate delicacy and tenderness is being embraced and celebrated.
‘The French are clearly doing something exciting, they’re rediscovering it,’ says Jeffreys.
South African examples don’t seem to have progressed quite so quickly, and are stylistically more varied.
‘The South Africans weren’t as strong as last time but there were some absolute stand-out wines, especially from Natte Valleij,’ says Jeffreys.
There were very good individual wines from Chile and the USA, too.See the results of the previous global Cinsault tasting
Brightest stars
We all picked our top seven from the tasting, and occasionally our favourites overlapped. Four wines were chosen by two tasters:
- Domaine Allegria, Spirale, Pays d’Hérault, Languedoc, France 2024
- Mas Cal Demoura, Belle Fiolle, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2024 (grown near Terrasses du Larzac)
- Leeu Passant, Old Vines Basson Cinsault, Wellington, South Africa 2023
- Domaine Sainte Marie de Crozes, L'Escapade, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2024 (grown near Corbières)
Two wines were unanimously selected as favourites by all three tasters:
- Alain Chabanon, Cinq Saut, St Guilhem le Désert, Languedoc, France 2023
- Domaine du Pas de l'Escalette, Ze Cinsault, Pays Hérault, Languedoc, France 2024 (grown near Terrasses du Larzair
If you like Cinsault you might like...Oeillade
Oeillade (sometimes called Oeillade Noire) is an ancient, rare grape variety historically grown in Languedoc and Provence. Although it has no genetic relation to Cinsault, its characteristics are very similar. One example that snuck into this blind tasting was highly rated by the judges:
Domaine Le Clos du Serres, Œillade, Vin de France 2025
There was one main criticism however: the grape is prone to reduction, which caused certain bottles to show rubbery aromas on opening.
But there were fewer instances this time round, and usually a brief decant helps reduce this.
Cinsault doesn’t produce blockbusters or icon wines. Rather than structure, power and complexity, what it offers is freshness, aromatic precision, lacy tannins and a sense of purity and levity.
And it’s delicious on its own, lightly chilled.
‘They were incredibly drinkable, concentrated but not cumbersome or heavy, with refreshing acidity. A wine for modern times,’ says Earl.
The stars have aligned, and it’s Cinsault’s time to shine.
Natalie Earl’s favourites
- Domaine Allegria, Spirale 2024
- Mas Cal Demoura, Belle Fiolle 2024
- Alain Chabanon, Cinq Saut 2023
- Frédéric Brouca, Samsó Seulle 2023
- Domaine du Pas de l'Escalette, Ze Cinsault 2024
- Domaine de Cambis, Barroco 2025
- Leeu Passant, Old Vines Basson Wellington Cinsault 2023
Henry Jeffreys’ favourites
- Alain Chabanon, Cinq Saut 2023
- Natte Valleij, Single Vineyard Darling 2024
- Domaine Sainte Marie de Crozes, L'Escapade 2024
- Eight Gates, Cinsault 2024
- Wildeberg, Terroirs Cinsault 2024
- Domaine du Pas de l'Escalette, Ze Cinsault 2024
- Mas Cal Demoura, Belle Fiolle 2024
Matt Walls 20 highest-scoring Cinsault
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Alain Chabanon, Cinq Saut, St-Guilhem-le-Désert, Languedoc, France 2023
Beautiful nose, accentuated by bay leaf and cold ash from the stems. Grippy, tight, fine and complex style. Great energy, freshness and focus. A food-friendly...
2023
Languedoc-RoussillonFrance
Alain ChabanonSt-Guilhem-le-Désert
Domaine Allegria, Spirale, Pays d'Hérault, Languedoc, France 2024
Fresh red cherries and peppery spice. Fragrant cherry blossom notes. So fresh and appealing. Lovely sense of finesse and focus, leading to a long finish....
2024
Languedoc-RoussillonFrance
Domaine AllegriaPays d'Hérault
Domaine du Pas de l'Escalette, Ze Cinsault, Pays d'Hérault, Languedoc, France 2024
Absolutely gorgeous nose, all violets, squished blueberries and ripe black cherries. Soft and fleshy palate with only mild acidity and gentle tannin – really all...
2024
Languedoc-RoussillonFrance
Domaine du Pas de l'EscalettePays d'Hérault
Domaine Le Clos du Serres, Œillade, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2025
Aromatically quite closed currently – some graphite and raspberry with air, and violets. Light-bodied, quite reductive, but fresh and lively. Fans out and builds on...
2025
Languedoc-RoussillonFrance
Domaine Le Clos du SerresVin de France
Sadie Family Wines, Pofadder, Swartland, South Africa, 2024
Aromas of fynbos, redcurrant, and fine tea leaves. Such a lovely, detailed nose. Very elegant, juicy, with super-fine tannins and a thread of fine acidity...
2024
SwartlandSouth Africa
Sadie Family Wines
Domaine de Beaurenard, Beaurenard le lieu-dit, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2023
Lightly reductive, quite closed on opening, with some flint and fresh blueberries. Medium-bodied, this has more breadth on the palate than many French Cinsaults. Good...
2023
RhôneFrance
Domaine de BeaurenardChâteauneuf-du-Pape
Domaine Sainte Marie des Crozes, L'Escapade, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2024
Violets, black cherry and graphite on the nose. Light- to medium-bodied, but has some concentration of fruit and depth. Lovely vibrant acidity. Ripe tannins, with...
2024
Languedoc-RoussillonFrance
Domaine Sainte Marie des CrozesVin de France
Eight Gates, Cinsault, Breedekloof, South Africa, 2024
Enticing, smoky, reductive nose – it's a bit rubbery on opening, so decant it. Liquorice and blueberries. Juicy, with good weight of bramble and black...
2024
BreedekloofSouth Africa
Eight Gates
Frédéric Brouca, Samsó Seulle, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2023
Quite a different expression to most Cinsaults, this has more herbal and beetroot notes making it reminiscent of a Pinot Noir. Lovely nose. Medium-bodied, with...
2023
Languedoc-RoussillonFrance
Frédéric BroucaVin de France
Leeu Passant, Old Vines Basson Cinsault, Wellington, South Africa 2023
Fine, bright, expressive style on the nose, then really quite dry, tight and saline on the palate. Finishes with dry, dusty herbs and acidulated red...
2023
WellingtonSouth Africa
Leeu Passant
Natte Valleij, Cinsault, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2023
Pale in colour. Intensely herbal, like crushed bay leaves, oregano, fynbos – very resinous, like pine needles. Light- to medium-bodied, this does have some weight...
2023
StellenboschSouth Africa
Natte Valleij
Romain Portier, La Capsule, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2023
Smells like Châteauneuf Grenache! Dusty strawberry with a touch of bramble and spice. Full-bodied, fairly opulent style on the palate, with blueberries and strawberries; good...
2023
Languedoc-RoussillonFrance
Romain PortierVin de France
Anne Gros & Jean-Paul Tollot, La CinsO, Côtes du Brian, Languedoc, France 2023
Rather closed on the nose, relatively full-bodied for Cinsault. Has real grip and surprising power and tannic weight for a Cinsault; good concentration and length,...
2023
Languedoc-RoussillonFrance
Anne Gros & Jean-Paul TollotCôtes du Brian
Domaine Inebriati, Cinsault, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2024
A touch of rubbery reduction but this should blow off with a decant. Juicy, fresh, with more body and concentration than a typical Cinsault, but...
2024
Languedoc-RoussillonFrance
Domaine InebriatiVin de France
Hugo & Pauline Villa, Entrevue à Deux, Vin de France, Rhône, France 2024
Pure black cherry aroma, a touch of bramble. Medium-bodied, very pure, tastes like very good quality fruit. Light in tannin, well balanced acidity, no overextraction,...
2024
RhôneFrance
Hugo & Pauline VillaVin de France
Lievland, Bush Vine Cinsault, Paarl, South Africa, 2025
Wild strawberry nose, it's detailed and fresh. Very light in body, no reduction, just lovely transparent red berry fruits. So juicy, with very fine tannins,...
2025
PaarlSouth Africa
Lievland
Mas Cal Demoura, Belle Fiolle, Vin de France, Languedoc, France 2024
Rather closed at the time of tasting. A rounded, fruity style that's broad and juicy with more concentration than some; it's quite ripe, but not...
2024
Languedoc-RoussillonFrance
Mas Cal DemouraVin de France
Pedro Parra, Imaginador, Itata Valley, Chile, 2024
Smells like smoky bacon. Light-bodied, fresh and crunchy style, with redcurrant and raspberry fruits. Really crisp and thirst-quenching style of Cinsault that will drink well...
2024
Itata ValleyChile
Pedro Parra
Savage, Follow the Line, Darling, Darling, South Africa 2025
Quite closed to start with, but fresh and vibrant on the palate. Rooibos, fynbos, oregano notes on the palate, more so than fruit – it's...
2025
DarlingSouth Africa
SavageDarling
Terroir Sonoro, La Vispera Cinsault, Itata Valley, Chile 2024
Gorgeous nose, very Cinsault – red cherry, redcurrant, dried herbs. Just medium-bodied, with real freshness and detail. Focused, transparent and drinkable, with enjoyable space and...
2024
Itata ValleyChile
Terroir Sonoro
Matt Walls is an award-winning freelance wine writer and consultant, contributing regular articles to various print and online titles including Decanter, where he is a contributing editor. He has particular interest in the Rhône Valley; he is chair of the Rhône panel at the Decanter World Wine Awards and is the owner of travel and events company www.rhoneroots.com.