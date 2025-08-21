Going strong: The rise of higher proof American whiskeys

As a general rule, many American whiskeys are bottled at a standard 80 proof (Alc 40%). However, higher proof whiskeys – often referred to as barrel proof or cask strength – are on the rise.

By bottling directly from the barrel without adding any water to lower the proof, these whiskeys are presented in their purest form and offer one powerful sip.

Today, distillers are bottling cask strength whiskeys at well over 100 proof to offer more intense and concentrated flavours not found with lower proof expressions.

Wanting more

The market is seeing a growing demand for bolder, more expressive spirits – and distillers are all for it. Producers nationwide are using this movement to experiment with new and complex offerings to showcase their whiskey’s authenticity to customers who are actively seeking a more robust spirit.

Woodford Reserve saw the demand and launched its Distillery Series Chocolate Whisper Redux in February. At 139.4 proof, it’s the distillery’s highest proof to date. It offers signature Woodford Reserve notes of rich vanilla and toasted oak, but with much deeper layers of dark coffee and cocoa.

‘The elevated proof heightens the sensory experience, bringing forward sharper spice, deeper oak and greater complexity, compared to the softer profile of lower-proof pours,’ says Elizabeth McCall, Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve.

‘Barrel-strength expressions are a response to today’s more adventurous, flavour-driven drinkers who value authenticity and control in their whiskey,’ she adds.

Four Roses Distillery has also launched a Single Barrel Collection, all bottled at 100 proof, for its customers seeking more top-shelf expressions. ‘We’re seeing more and more consumers gravitate toward the higher tiers, and therefore, higher proof,’ says Brent Elliott, Four Roses Master Distiller (below). ‘These spirits tend to offer bolder, more robust flavours.’

‘Cask-strength beverages of all distilled spirits possess more powerful flavour profiles in their chemical makeup than reduced-strength spirits,’ agrees F Paul Pacult, Master Blender at Jacob’s Pardon.

‘This is frequently characterised by warming, prickly sensations on the forward palate and then fullness, richness, and heat later in the throat,’ he says.

The high degree of alcohol is to thank for these unique profiles. Pacult explains that it makes for a significantly more profound sensory experience on all levels. ‘Smell, taste, texture, it’s all different from reduced-strength alcoholic beverages,’ he adds.

Creating complexity

World Whiskey Society’s Wyatt Earp Hazmat 13 Year Edition bottled at 160 proof, amplifies both aroma and palate complexity.

‘At this strength, the spirit retains deep extraction from the wood with bold waves of dark chocolate, smokiness, roasted coffee bean and cured tobacco, layered over classic notes of toasted oak, leather, and dark caramel,’ says Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society.

‘High-proof whiskey isn’t just about strength; it’s about intensity, authenticity and honouring traditional American distilling and maturation,’ he adds. ‘This is a whiskey meant to stand its ground.’

How to taste higher proofs

An intense flavour profile can be intimidating to some drinkers, especially those who are more prone to the sweeter, more muted expressions. But high-proof whiskeys don’t need to be thought of as daunting.

Mike Vacheresse, co-owner and beverage director at Travel Bar Brooklyn in New York, has a strategy he uses for his customers – and it begins with using the right glass.

‘I advise my guests to drink higher proof whiskey out of a rocks glass, double old-fashioned or an all-purpose wine glass,’ he says. ‘A Glencairn is not my recommendation because of the concentration of alcohol hitting your nose.

Next, it’s important to always take a small sip of any whiskey, no matter the proof, to taste it as the producer bottled it, and then go from there. ‘This small sip will let you know if the whiskey needs water added to fit your palate,’ Vacheresse explains.

‘I recommend adding three small drops of water with a dropper for an ounce of whiskey to slowly open up the spirit and proof it down,’ he adds.

The art of drinking

Nashville Barrel Co in Tennessee is known for its high-proof bourbon, with most of its bottles topping at 122-130 proof. It’s an ideal distillery to visit if you want to uncover something bold and new.

Co-founder Mike Hinds loves educating beginner whiskey drinkers – who tend to stay with the 70 to 90 proof range – on higher proofs and how to enjoy them.

‘We teach people different ways to drink whiskey,’ he says. ‘It could be neat, or put it over an ice cube. We love to show that a 110-year-old higher proof can drink better than a four or five-year-old baby proof.’

A bold journey

The standard strength of American whiskey between 80 and 90 proof is not going anywhere. However, if your palate is eager for something more adventurous, there are plenty of higher proof whiskeys to try; just be sure to go about it the right way.

‘Drinking high-proof whiskey is about exploration—it’s not about proving how much heat you can handle,’ says Kogan. ‘Do not rush; savour each sip, ask questions, take notes, and most importantly – enjoy and share your thoughts.

High-proof US whiskeys: six to try

Four Roses Single Barrel OBSV

Kentucky straight bourbon aged seven to nine years, with a combination of mash bills (35% rye, 60% corn) and yeast strains. Rye spice on the nose, followed by apricot, pear and cinnamon on the tongue with a toasted oak finish. Can’t go wrong with a Manhattan. Alcohol 50%

Jacob’s Pardon Small Batch Recipe #3

An 18-year-old American light whiskey distilled with 99% corn and 1% malted barley. Aromas of toasted marshmallow and spice guide the way for a smooth taste of oak and caramel before ending with a satiny finish. Perfect for a Paper Plane. Alc 71.4%

Nashville Barrel Co The Lodge Collection #1

Indiana straight bourbon aged for nine years and bottled at barrel strength. Starts sweet with notes of brown sugar, followed by apricot, dark fruits and leather, with an oily finish that lingers. A stand-out option for a Gold Rush. Alc 65.06%

Ross & Squibb Remus 6 Year Old Highest Rye

Straight bourbon whiskey made with 51% corn, 10% malted barley and 39% rye, that’s been aged six years. Sweet maple aroma led by candied fruit and spicy cinnamon, with a leather finish. A bold choice for a Boulevardier. Alc 54.5%

Woodford Reserve Distillery Series Chocolate Whisper Redux

Distilled from 72% corn, 18% rye and 10% malted barley and aged for 12 years. Distinctive, warm aromas of chocolate and toasted oak led by a rich palate of cacao nib and roasted coffee, with a candied pecan finish. Try it in The Revolver, a caffeinated twist on a Manhattan, made with coffee liqueur and orange bitters. Alc 69.7%

World Whiskey Society Wyatt Earp Hazmat 13 Year Edition

Aged for 13 years and crafted with 73% malted barley, 14.9% malted rye and 12.1% malted wheat. Ripe dark berries with a layer of oak and vanilla hit the nose before leading to a creamy palate and a lingering finish that packs some heat. Keep it neat. Alc 80%

