On trend: American amaro

There was a time – not too long ago – when bitter-based beverages were a rarity on American cocktail menus. The Aperol Spritz and Negroni craze changed that. US consumers began experimenting with bittersweet flavour profiles that acted as a gateway to gradual appreciation of the botanical and herbal profile of amaro.

‘Amaros benefited greatly from people wanting to branch out and discover more niche spirits,’ says Ashley Luna, director of food and beverage at Farmhouse Inn in Sonoma, California. Luna noticed an increased demand for amaro from guests in late 2021. This picked up in 2022 and has been steady since, with recent requests from drinkers for lighter, brighter amaros in spritzes.

‘Our palates have evolved to appreciate bitter flavours, thanks to our love of coffee, dark chocolate and bitter greens,’ shares Jamie Hunt, founder of Seattle-based Fast Penny Spirits. ‘At the same time, craft cocktail culture has taken off, with bartenders showcasing amaro’s versatility – whether as a standalone sipper, a cocktail ingredient, or a low-abv option. Plus, people are seeking out higher-quality, better-made spirits with authentic stories and rich traditions.’

Local flavours

All this has led to an increase in American amaros coming to market, including two Fast Penny Spirits amaros that Hunt launched in 2020: Amaricano Bianca and Amaricano Rossa. Hunt grew up in an Italian family, yet of the 46 botanicals she uses, many are sourced stateside. They include Rainier cherries, Washington-grown saffron and Oregon hazelnuts. ‘Knowing many Americans were new to amaro, I designed a profile that’s approachable for beginners yet complex enough to captivate seasoned enthusiasts,’ she explains.

In 2016, Forthave Spirits in Brooklyn, New York, also committed to appealing to the American palate while staying true to its history as herbal medicine. ‘The flavour profile is very hard to describe, but we like to speak of the sensations that it creates when drinking it,’ say Aaron Sing Fox and Daniel de la Nuez, co-founders of the distillery. Their inaugural release, Marseille, is inspired by a recipe for botanical medicine used in southern France in the 17th century. They describe its ‘balance of sensations: it at once warms and cools the palate, as well as offers sweetness and bitterness’.

Winning hearts

Boston-based Bully Boy Distillers was also an early adopter of American amaro with its 2018 release, the citrus-forward, simply named Amaro. It was such a success that it was added to the distillery’s portfolio. Amaro was followed by the rich, smoky Amaro Rabarbaro in 2020 and the Ethiopian basil-centric red bitter Amaro Rosso in 2024.

‘Once you start making amaro, it’s really hard to stop investigating different flavour avenues,’ explains Bully Boy head distiller and co-founder, Dave Willis. He hoped for an uptake of the Bully Boy amaros in bars and restaurants, because of the spirit’s versatility, but never anticipated the degree to which consumers now appreciate them.

It’s a similar story at Connecticut-based Mine Hill Distillery. The amaro it unveiled in 2019 matched its bourbon sales in 2023 and today hovers just behind bourbon as its second-best selling spirit. ‘What’s been particularly surprising, and delightful, is how many of our guests enjoy it neat or on the rocks,’ adds general manager Ron Neugold about the liquid he says is most often described as ‘Christmas in a glass’.

A sense of place

On the West Coast, Sierra Clark and her husband, James, founded Brucato Amaro in 2021, focusing on a California profile and production. ‘If amaro is a taste of place, California warrants the most extraordinary amaros to be created and dedicated in its honor,’ says Sierra of Brucato’s conceptualisation.

Brucato’s trio of amaros – Chaparral, Woodlands and Orchards – are bottled representations of California’s unique ecosystems. They use a majority of native and wild harvested ingredients, as well as singular imported elements such as organic elderberries and hawthorn grown in Ukraine.

Some California wineries have also started adding amaro to their line up. They include Paso Robles’ Opolo Vineyards which unveiled its Amaro Liqueur under its Willow Creek Distillery in 2022.

More recent launches include Murrell’s Row Spirits Eno Amaro from Georgia at the end of 2023 (see below). Barrel Rested Amaro, a blend of sarsaparilla, birch, anise and spearmint, was released by Denver-based The Block Distilling Co in 2024. A forthcoming rollout from St Louis-based San Luigi Spirits is also planned later this year.

The future?

Alongside the increased number of American amaros and growing appreciation of the category from drinkers, the way amaros are being used outside the glass is intriguing, too. Mine Hill Distillery has experimented with using amaro as a culinary ingredient – adding a few ounces of it to a saucepan and heating it to create a glaze that elevates pork, salmon and hamburgers.

Meanwhile the Forthave Spirits co-founders report meeting customers across the country who have started collecting bottles of amaro over the traditional bourbon and Scotch whisky.

‘There are so many different directions the category could go,’ reflects Willis of Bully Boy Distillers. An exciting route is the potential within the non-alcoholic movement. To that end Bully Boy has invested in developing two no-alcohol expressions.

‘Amaro has a unique capacity to bring full flavour and interest to less spirit-forward drinks,’ agrees Clark. She feels that the future is bright for amaro as, regardless of which spirits are en vogue, ‘it will always remain a critical ingredient in so many cocktails, and this will not change even if the base spirit shifts from vodka, to gin, or to mezcal following the waves of popularity.’

Six American amaros to try

Amaricano Bianca

Behind the delicate flavours of orange marmalade and candied almonds, you would never guess such bold ingredients as Yakima hops and Washington-foraged truffles were used to create this light expression of amaro. Try it in a 1:2 ratio with tonic water for an unadulterated aperitivo. Alcohol 30%

$52/70cl, Fast Penny Spirits

Brucato Orchards

Created from California-grown fruits and spices – including apricots, walnuts, Meyer lemon and orange – this amaro has a sweetness and body that’s reminiscent of Port, but finishes dry with mingled herbaceous notes. Try it in a Sycamore Flat cocktail alongside amontillado Sherry and a couple of dashes of bitters. Alc 23%

$45/75cl, Brucato

Bully Boy Amaro Rosso

Traditional bitter roots and spices are blended with exotic botanicals, including Mexican damiana and Ethiopian basil for a perfect bittersweet balance with a lovely rounded mouth feel. Swap out Campari for Amaro Rosso in a Boulevardier. Alc 24%

$33.99/75cl, Bully Boy Distillers

Marseille Amaro

With its traditional pine-like profile, Marseille is a secret recipe of four medieval thieves, recreated by Forthave Spirits. With sweet notes of cinnamon and honey, this darker amaro makes for a flawless digestif on ice. Alc 36%

$49/75cl, Forthave Spirits

Murrell’s Row Spirits Eno Amaro

This Georgia-made amaro presents a touch of molasses on the nose and palate, but the latter is brightened by an herbaceousness from the use of hyssop. Inspired by a homemade cola recipe, there are layers of warmth and earthiness here that punctuate every sip, making this a delicious sipper. Alc 30%

$35.99/75cl, Total Wine

St Agrestis Amaro

One of the original American amaros, St Agrestis debuted in 2014 and it has remained a mainstay at bars across the country for its spice-driven palate with a spearmint aftertaste. Each of its 20 herbs, spices, flowers, roots, seeds and citrus are individually macerated then blended for an extremely nuanced sip. Enjoy it in an Amaro spritz. Alc 30%

$44.99/70cl, St Agrestis

