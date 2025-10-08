Bersano: The estates setting the standard for Piedmont

When young lawyer Arturo Bersano took over his father’s winery in 1935, nobody could have predicted the visionary he’d become. An avid reader, Bersano became obsessed with Piedmont’s ancient winemaking traditions. The more he learned, the more passionately he believed that wine should be an authentic expression of the land in which it is grown.

It’s hard to imagine now, but at the time his philosophy was utterly revolutionary.

A collection of prized estates

That passion for terroir guided the growth of the business – which now stretches across Piedmont’s Langhe and Monferrato areas. The land is split among estates built around traditional farmsteads, known locally as cascine – each with its own character.

Only the best bunches are selected at harvest: Bersano believed that excellent wines can only be made when every step of production – from vine to bottling – is overseen by the winemaker. Now led by the four formidable Massimelli sisters – women-led wineries still being very rare – the company maintains this meticulous approach today, creating wines that set the benchmark for Piedmont.

Artful expressions of Piedmont

Take the Cremosina Nizza DOCG: its namesake estate, sitting on a southwest-facing slope with limestone-clay soils, soaks up the sun, yielding elegant, truly expressive Barbera. Or the Badarina estate, where Bersano creates superbly balanced Barolo Badarina, with Nebbiolo’s iconic rose bouquet meeting a distinct freshness.

Then there’s the village of Agliano Terme, where an extraordinary vineyard mapping project has set the stage for some of the most exceptional Barbera wines, renowned for their ageing potential. Today, Bersano is marching confidently into the future, exporting to 40 markets and counting, bringing the best of Piedmont to the world.

Protecting a priceless inheritance

Yet Bersano isn’t neglecting its history. At its headquarters in the town of Nizza Monferrato, you’ll find the Museo delle Contadinerie, a fascinating exploration of peasant culture and winemaking – and the Raccolta delle Stampe Enoiche archives preserve four centuries of farming heritage.

The traditions of Piedmont are in Bersano’s DNA. With every glass you pour, you’ll taste that richness – a timeless tribute to this beautiful region and the remarkable potential of its wines.

