Bortolomiol: Art and wine exhibited together in a restored Italian silkworks

The Bortolomiol family has restored an ancient Filanda, or silkworks, in the heart of the town of Valdobbiadene, a careful restoration that took place with full regard for industrial archaeology and the authentic feel of a complex that was constructed a hundred years ago. In fact, the history of spinning mills and of wine production was linked together throughout the last century, and in the Valdobbiadene area there used to be no fewer than four such mills.

The protagonists were women, who worked hard making silk, even rearing the silkworms themselves at home and then bringing them to the mill for processing. This was a demanding and tiring job, which very often led to women being absent from their families, and sometimes actually living inside the spinning mill itself.

The building restored by the Bortolomiol family is the smallest of the four complexes existing in Valdobbiadene at the beginning of the 20th century and is located in the heart of the town inside a splendid park – Parco della Filandetta – which houses an organic vineyard, a grape-vinification centre, an avenue of ancient hornbeams and various works of art.

Today, the spinning mill has been converted into a large, bright tasting room and houses our Art & Wine Farm, which acts as a location for all the forms of art linked to the world of wine, a new concept where art and culture are intertwined and enriched with each other.

In 2019, Bortolomiol hosted its first artistic residency, choosing the German artist Susken Rosenthal from over 300 nominations. Susken created a work of art called Cocoon as an installation in the park, inspired by the history of the winery and the women who worked in spinning mills.

Other events are organised throughout the year to explore cultural, social and educational aspects of the region, including a long-standing collaboration with the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice. Wine tourism projects are continually being elaborated, and a multimedia museum dedicated to the history of the Filanda is planned for the end of 2020.

Tours and tastings

Wine lovers, journalists and enthusiasts from all over the world who would like to discover Valdobbiadene Conegliano Prosecco Superiore DOCG in its UNESCO recognised setting of the Hills of Prosecco are invited to book a tour and tasting at Bortolomiol – details on our website: www.bortolomiol.com