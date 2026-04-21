Uff… I’ve had quite a few but there’s one I remember with particular tenderness. On my first day at elBulli, my friend and mentor Ferran Centelles opened a three-metre-wide cupboard full of glasses and asked me if I was familiar with all the Riedel models displayed. ‘Yes, yes,’ I said. I just wanted the ground to swallow me up – complete imposter syndrome. At my [former] restaurant there were only two kinds of glasses: cheap wine, small glass; expensive wine, big glass. What followed were two hours studying the catalogue as if it were the Bible.