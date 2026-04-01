I started cooking early and right away I was always interested in the sommeliers. They all have a back pantry where the tastings happen and I always tried to make friends with them so I could try what was left over in the bottles.

During my career, all the chefs I’ve worked with have had great wine programs.

Georges Blanc was making his own wine in the Mâconnais. Roger Vergé was very good friends with many winemakers from Provence. Winemakers and chefs – we appreciate each other because we can’t do without their wine and they can’t do without our food.