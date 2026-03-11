I love wines from Domaine Amirault in Bourgueil and have its Les Quarterons 2022 (£24.99 The Wine Reserve) on the rack, and the La Ferme des Fontaines, which has a daft label with a donkey on it. Cabernet Franc can be sharp and thin, but here you get richness plus a lower abv.

I love a good Chianti Classico – Villa Cafaggio 2022 (£16 Waitrose) is a beautiful organic wine. Alongside that is usually a Rioja – at present Viña Pomal, but I keep Artesa, too.

I adore Champagne and I don’t trust anyone who doesn’t. I can’t live without Bollinger and Ayala. I’m also a big fan of Waitrose half-bottles.