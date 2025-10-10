Loire sparkling: Celebrating 50 years of bubbles

The Loire, stretching from the Atlantic coast to the heart of France, is a patchwork of terroirs renowned for diversity. Sparkling wine from the region can be found within the classifications of Saumur, Vouvray, Anjou and Touraine, as well as the overarching, celebrated Crémant de Loire denomination.

Saumur in particular is considered a hub: its chalky tuffeau limestone soils not only nurture vines but also provided the stone used to build the Loire’s famous châteaux. The excavation of this stone left behind vast underground caves – perfect natural cellars where bottles of Crémant can mature slowly on their lees, developing finesse and complexity.

How it’s made

Crémant de Loire is made using the traditional method, exactly like Champagne: a second fermentation in the bottle creates the bubbles, and lees ageing within this small, inert vessel produces rich autolytic notes of brioche, toast and pastry. But it’s not the only reason for fine sparkling wine enthusiasts to explore the Loire: Saumur and Vouvray are just two Loire appellations famed for their bubbles.

While Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are part of the blend, what makes these wines distinctive is the inclusion of local heroes Chenin Blanc and Cabernet Franc. Chenin brings vibrant acidity and apple and quince notes, as exhibited in Domaine Nicolas Brunet, La Bulle Nature Extra Brut Vouvray (92 points). Cabernet Franc adds freshness, delicate berry tones and a pale pink hue, as found in Louis de Grenelle, Corail Brut Saumur (92 points). Producers may also use varieties like Grolleau and Cabernet Sauvignon, adding even more range.

Affordable extravagance

Today, Crémant de Loire ranks as France’s second-largest sparkling wine by volume (after Champagne), offering both white and rosé styles, predominantly in Brut expressions. These wines are praised for being fresh, fruity, food-friendly and highly affordable, without sacrificing quality.

A striking example is the work of the Bollinger family at Langlois-Château. Langlois, Brut Réserve Crémant de Loire NV (94 points) and Langlois, Blanc de Blancs Crémant de Loire 2020 (93 points) deliver elegance, precision and depth. It’s this balance of savoir-faire and value that makes Crémant de Loire so compelling for today’s wine drinker.

What sets Crémant de Loire apart is its unique combination of terroir, grape varieties and heritage. As it celebrates 50 years, Crémant de Loire shines as a sparkling expression of heritage, terroir and value – an enduring symbol of French finesse.

In June 2025, Decanter conducted a non-blind tasting in partnership with Loire Wines – the following are our top Crémant de Loire wines.

Top Loire sparkling wines to try

Langlois, Brut Réserve Crémant de Loire NV

94pts

Utterly delicious, this wine defies the notion that Crémant cannot be made at a world-class level, showing such depth and purity from two full years on the lees. Rich, honeyed aromatics of lemon curd, apricot and candied ginger. Such generosity on the palate: deep tones of lemon cream, baked bread and salted butter. Stunning.

Alc 12.5%

Langlois, Blanc de Blancs Crémant de Loire 2020

93pts

Vintage Crémant, made in small quantities. This blend of Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay offers undeniable depth and ripeness across a palate that’s oh-so-balanced. This wine spends three years on lees, which imparts a depth and texture that matches the opulence of its aromatics: deep stone-fruit aromas, peaches and cream, honeyed pear flesh and brioche. The palate is deep and intense, with poached pear, bruised yellow apples and vanilla cream and a touch of bright stone minerality.

Alc 12.5%

Château de Mauny, Brut Crémant de Loire 2020

92pts

Rich and opulent, the Château de Mauny from the 2020 vintage shows richness and intensity. The generous mousse pushes forward aromas of ripe peach, baked apple tart and toasted hazelnuts. The palate shows a density of fruit right through the finish. Succulent flavours of honeyed peaches, ripe apricot and freshly baked bread. A wine of depth and complexity – such tremendous value.

Alc 12%

Chateau Piéguë, Brut Crémant de Loire NV

92pts

Aromas of golden apples, honeyed peaches and sweet apricot flesh alight from the glass from this blend of Chenin and Chardonnay. It’s supple and soft on the palate with ample bubbles, toasted almonds, brioche and rich lemon pastry cream. A delicious, exemplary Crémant with five years of age, which spent nine months en tirage.

Alc 13%

Bouvet Ladubay, Saphir Brut Blanc Saumur 2023

90pts

A sparkling Chenin Blanc with a splash of Chardonnay, made using the traditional method. Yeasty and rich aromas of beeswax, clover honey and baked brioche. Showing its 18 months on lees, the palate offers creamy lemon curd, full and fleshy notes of Meyer lemon and fuzzy peach; ample depth is reflected in honeyed apricot and a lift of candied ginger.

Alc 12.5%

Domaine Nicolas Brunet, La Bulle Nature Extra Brut Vouvray 2022

92pts

What a fantastic bottle of vintage bubbles. Made using the traditional method and with zero dosage, this sparkling wine dazzles with richness and depth. Aromatics of baked bread, toasted hazelnuts and rich lemon curd are effusive, opulent and oh-so-appealing. On the palate, yeasty depth, rich nuttiness, honeyed peaches and macerated apricots continue into a lengthy finish.

Alc 12.5%

Domaine de Bois Mozé, Désirée Anne Brut Crémant de Loire 2019

91pts

Pretty aromatics of pink blossom, strawberries and cream and toasted brioche, with a touch of almond. This sparkling blend of Grolleau Noir and Cabernet Franc comes from 30-year-old vines in organic vineyards that surround a castle from the 1400s. The palate is wonderfully fruit-centred, as ripe strawberries and raspberries mingle with white pepper and mineral salinity.

Alc 12.5%

Domaine Amirault, Armantine Brut Crémant de Loire NV

91pts

Sweet stone fruit and rounded honey aromatics from this non-vintage Crémant de Loire, a sparkling 100% Chenin Blanc from this organic estate. The wine is made using the traditional method, with almost two full years on lees. The palate is pleasing and fruit-forward; fine bubbles offer up flavours of ripe stone fruit, apricot and peach, mingled with Fuji apple skin and a touch of brioche.

Alc 13.5%

Louis de Grenelle, Corail Brut Saumur NV

92pts

A fresh, lively sparkler that offers tremendous value for the price, as well as a pretty, pale pink hue. 100% Cabernet Franc made using the traditional method, with 12 months on lees. Fresh and crisp aromatics: orange peel, smoke and hints of wild herbs. The palate is upright and driven: candied raspberries, wet slate and a lingering finish of minerality, smoke and savoury herbs.

Alc 13%

Discover more about Loire Wines

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Linkedin

Scores were generated as part of a blind tasting held in partnership with Vins de Loire. All wines were tasted blind and supplied free of charge to feature in paid-for content.