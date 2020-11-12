Focus on an industry leader in the American wine market

For more than ten years, US Wine Exports Company have been producers, distributors, and exporters of some of America’s finest wines. They specialise in private labels and act as international négociants for more than 30 wineries throughout California. Their brands range from premium Napa Valley to entry level California blends. Their mission is to bring the highest quality American wines to customers around the world at affordable rates.

We caught up with Joseph Bica President & CEO to gain more of an insight into how buyers from businesses around the world could increase their sales of US wines.

“At the core of having a successful range of US wines are three key factors to consider; 1. Diversification of portfolio, 2. Private labelling opportunities and 3. Shipping and logistics.”

“First and foremost, the depth and width of the range is key, the diversity of grape varieties, climates and style is enormous. With a focus on California wines, we encourage our partners to not only include the renowned AVAs of Napa and Sonoma but to examine the additional diversity that can be found in California’s 140 different AVA’s, all producing unique styles of wine. This allows buyers to cater for all consumer needs rather than narrowing their potential audience with a limited selection.”

“Private Labelling offers an additional level of autonomy for a buyer, where they can fill a gap in a range by price point, variety or style. There is also a very realistic opportunity to build a unique brand within a market, with a wealth of options regarding wine cost, label design and flavour profiles. With a diverse range of sources for wine across California the options are fairly limitless.”

“Beyond the physical acquisition of the product, shipping and logistics of the wines to the ultimate international destination can be a complex, time-consuming issue. US Wine Exports Company offers international shipment, logistics, required importation paperwork, insurance, and port of entry customs clearing of wine products. Our team can consolidate large or small wine orders into full container loads (FCL) or less than container loads (LCL) at our California warehouses. Offering this service removes a number of the barriers and speeds up delivery, allowing for fewer shipments and lower costs of wines from California or other wineries throughout the United States.”

For further information visit www.uswinecompany.com