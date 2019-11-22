Grandi Langhe 2020 returns to Alba

The city of Alba prepares again to welcome buyers, sommeliers, journalists, restaurateurs and other wine professionals to the fifth edition of Grandi Langhe, scheduled for 27-28 January 2020 at the Palazzo Mostre e Congressi.

Over 200 producers will be pouring their wines for attendees in what will be the first preview for new vintages of Barolo (2016), Barbaresco (2017), Roero (2017) and other Langhe and Roero DOCs.

The walk around tasting is free of charge and will run from 10am to 5pm over the two days. The programme includes specialist lectures about the additional geographic appellations (MeGA or subzones) of Barolo, Barbaresco, Dogliani, Diano d’Alba and Roero led by Alessandro Masnaghetti.

Grandi Langhe is an annual wine trade event organised by the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani and the Consorzio del Roero.

Matteo Ascheri, President of the Consorzio Barolo Barbaresco says Grandi Langhe 2020 “will be the occasion for wine professionals to meet winemakers face to face at the very beginning of the sales season, as well as enjoy and understand what our region has to offer”.

After the success of last year’s edition, Grandi Langhe is set to become the go-to wine preview, being the first oenological trade tasting happening in Italy in the new year.

Last year, over 2000 participants from 30 countries showed up in the capital of Langhe to taste wines with the producers of Langhe and Roero and stroll around the snowy UNESCO hills of the region.

Registrations are open on www.grandilanghe.it.