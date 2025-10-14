Local roots, global reach: How Valdo champions Prosecco Superiore

With a history dating back to 1926, Valdo has evolved from a family run winery rooted in tradition into one of Italy’s foremost ambassadors of Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, now reaching more than 70 international markets while remaining closely tied to its homeland. The Bolla family’s philosophy rests on the idea that true progress requires both preservation and innovation.

Based in the Conegliano-Valdobbiadene hills – a UNESCO World Heritage Site about an hour from Venice – the winery remains devoted to safeguarding Prosecco’s culture while strengthening its global profile, inspired by the belief that every glass tells a story of tradition, place and community.

Roots run deep

Valdo’s commitment to its local area begins with environmental responsibility that transcends current trends. Today, 100% of the electricity used by the winery comes from renewable sources thanks to its photovoltaic system and the purchase of electricity certified with Guarantees of Origin. Furthermore, all vinification by-products, such as pomace and grape stalks, are either reused by other industries or recovered to produce bioenergy.

Valdo also encourages its partner winegrowers to adopt the SQNPI certification, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of agricultural practices. This is more than a promise: it is a daily commitment to future generations. This philosophy also defines Valdo’s relationships with local producers. Through a network of over 70 dedicated growers, many of whom have collaborated with the winery for generations, these partnerships go far beyond business – they form the very foundation of quality.

Innovation builds reputation

Respect for tradition has always gone hand in hand with a forward-looking spirit, allowing Valdo to establish itself as one of the most recognised names on the international Prosecco scene. Inspired by founder Sergio Bolla’s admiration for French vinification techniques, the winery became one of the first in Valdobbiadene to embrace the concept of cuvée assemblage and to craft sparkling wines from local grapes using the traditional method. Through secondary in-bottle fermentation and subsequent lees ageing, layered textures and refined aromatic complexity are conveyed, underscoring Valdo’s guiding belief that heritage and terroir can be expressed through stylistic freedom and carefully measured innovation.

Beyond its signature Marca Oro Valdobbiadene DOCG, a longstanding emblem of everyday celebration, the winery showcases a more contemplative side of Prosecco with Numero 10 Metodo Classico Valdobbiadene DOCG: a traditional method label of crystalline precision that embodies the territory’s ability to surprise with depth, nuance and longevity.

Casa Valdo: On Prosecco’s doorstep

The Bolla family’s latest project marks a new chapter in wine tourism. Casa Valdo, a carefully restored 19th-century farmhouse, lies amid the UNESCO World Heritage hills, a few steps away from the famed Cartizze area. By choosing one of the six elegantly furnished rooms, oenophiles can truly immerse themselves in the Valdobbiadene region for an authentic and enriching stay.

Surrounding the refined country house is the peaceful Pradase vineyard – conceived as an open-air ‘Prosecco Library’ where ancient clones of native grapes, including Glera, Verdiso, Perera and Bianchetta, are preserved and protected, allowing guests to encounter historic varieties alongside more contemporary expressions.

Through attentive hospitality, longstanding partnerships with growers, and innovative winemaking, Valdo continues its nearly century-long journey of expressing what Prosecco Superiore embodies: the joy of sharing. In doing so, it celebrates Prosecco’s natural vocation for conviviality, inviting everyone to cherish life’s moments together.

Discover more about Valdo

Connect on