Millésime BIO 2026: Get your tickets to the world’s top organic wine fair

Organic production is in turbulent waters. Last year, for the first time ever, organic vineyard area declined. Yet at the same time, sales are growing almost across the board – and demand continues to rise.

In this context, Millésime BIO returns, bigger than ever. Featuring 1,500 exhibitors and experts from around the world, it remains the place to explore the opportunities of organic wine today.

Reserve your place at Millésime BIO 2026 here

An unparalleled tour through the organic wine world

A brand-new exhibition layout will guide you through major regions and countries, with the usual diverse mix of appellations. As usual, every single French region is represented, alongside 14 other countries – including compelling emerging exporters like Georgia, Romania and Slovenia.

Plus, the long-standing rule that every exhibitor gets the same tasting resources – and a strict ban on marketing – means that it’s the wine, and the craft, that gets to shine.

A thousand wines available to taste

As usual, the ever-popular enoteca is back: a hall dedicated to free tasting, where you can sample from a thousand wines – before meeting the producers back in the exhibition.

That’s why Megan Clarke, Head Wine Buyer at UK-based Ellis Wines, comes to Millésime BIO. ‘It’s such a good opportunity to try things that you might not be looking for,’ she says; ‘What better chance is there to compare organic and biodynamic wines all in the same place?’

Beyond wine, visitors can expect an extensive range of exhibitors in beer, cider and spirits – as well as areas devoted to low/no, biodynamic wines and disease-resistant grape varieties, showcasing the most interesting new products.

The very best in organic wine and beer

Of course, visitors will also encounter the winners of Bar Challenge Millésime BIO, the world’s largest tasting of organic wines and beers. 1,800 wines and 150 beers will be judged by expert panels – and the winning entries will be available to sample.

For Jeanne Fabre, president of Millésime BIO, the upcoming event couldn’t be more exciting. ‘The landscape is constantly changing, so every year we make sure the exhibition provides the best support to the organic wine community. That’s why we’re introducing our new, more agile format, reflecting the dynamism of the industry,’ she explains.

‘Above all,’ she concludes, ‘we want Millésime BIO to be inspiring – a place where anyone working in wine can meet, share experiences and shape the future of organic wine together.’

