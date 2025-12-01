The resilience of the dream: Acclaim for Nash Vineyards Pinot Noir 2023

For Nash Vineyards, recognition has never been the goal; rather, it is the journey – caring for the land, working alongside friends and sharing what grows from that collaboration – that defines success. The 96-point score from Decanter for Nash Vineyards, Pinot Noir 2023 reflects both the vineyard’s resilience and the skill of the people behind it.

In his Willamette Valley 2023 vintage report, Decanter’s North America Editor and Oregon expert, Clive Pursehouse, praised the Nash Vineyards, Pinot Noir 2023 as ‘Delicious and precise’, highlighting its intensity, elegance and balance: ‘Effusively savoury and fresh on the nose, as smashed red raspberries are framed by pine bough, dried mint leaves and forest floor. The palate brings… salty mineral tones, juniper berries and fresh green herbs.’ For Nash, this praise reaffirms their philosophy: to produce only as much wine as they fall in love with.

A dream grounded in gratitude

Nash Vineyards is the realisation of a vision shared by lifelong friends Nathan Sasaki, Shawn Menashe and Chase Renton. What began as weekend hikes through the Yamhill-Carlton hills evolved into a deep respect for the soil and a desire to create something enduring from it. The Buffalo emblem on each bottle represents that shared spirit – strength, resilience and a deep connection to place.

The Nash Vineyards Pinot Noir 2023 was guided by winemakers Chase Renton and Tracy Kendall, who embraced a vineyard-first approach. Their focus was to let the site speak – to honour the purity and vibrancy of fruit shaped by an early, balanced and expressive growing season.

The story of the 2023 vintage

The 2023 growing season began with a slow start to budbreak, but moved quickly into one of the most condensed bloom periods the team has ever experienced. By May, temperatures had reached 27°C, setting the stage for a short, dry and warm growing season. The vineyard team managed the pace carefully, balancing canopy and soil moisture to maintain energy and precision in the fruit.

The season’s early momentum led to an unusually early harvest, with fruit showing remarkable flavour concentration and natural balance. Despite the accelerated timeline, the result was fruit of exceptional quality – concentrated yet vibrant, with bright red fruit, supple structure and signature Yamhill-Carlton minerality from its Willakenzie soils. The grapes retained remarkable acidity and purity, a testament to Nash’s meticulous farming.

Aged for 16 months in French oak, 25% of it new, the Nash Vineyards Pinot Noir 2023 conveys the warmth and vitality of the season. The wine captures the poise and precision that defines Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir – a graceful reflection of a season that was as fleeting as it was generous.

The 2023 vintage brought normal to generous yields – a welcome outcome in a season defined by both speed and precision. For Nash, it stands as a quiet triumph: a year that rewarded attentiveness and collaboration in the vineyard. With the 2024 wines already showing remarkable potential, the team looks ahead with gratitude and renewed curiosity for all that the land continues to teach.

Join the Nash Vineyards family and be among the first to experience the Nash Vineyards 2023 Pinot Noir at members.nashvineyards.com/signup.

To learn more about Nash’s story, vineyard and upcoming releases, visit nashvineyards.com.

