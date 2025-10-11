Today, they are a benchmark producer of terroir-driven Prosecco Superiore, with an exacting, ‘fine wine’ approach that focuses on ageing potential, vineyard expression and gastronomic harmony.

Key to this, and representing the pinnacle of their range, is the R.D.O. collection. Standing for ‘Rive di Ogliano’, this denotes one of the 43 Rive, the steep, highly distinguished hillside parcels recognised by the Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG.

A varied terroir

In order to showcase the heterogeneity of the terroir, Masottina produces two wines from the hills of Ogliano, rich in morainic soils carried down by an ancient glacier: R.D.O. Levante and R.D.O. Ponente.

R.D.O. Ponente (‘west’) Brut is from a single vineyard facing southwest. This expression of Ogliano brings the spicy local character into focus in a finessed and balanced light, combined with pithy and tropical fruits.

R.D.O. Levante (‘east’) Extra Dry, meanwhile, is from 60-year-old, east-facing vines. Here we find the influence of the ancient glacier, with more water reserves underground. Structured and mineral, it’s a gastronomic sensation.

The Dal Bianco family has selected these two labels to preserve in its impressive library of historic vintages, built on the belief that time is an ingredient, not a constraint. These wines demonstrate that – when crafted with precision and patience – they can become complex fine wines in their own right. Expanding perceptions of what Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG stands for, the library also inspired another Masottina project, entitled ‘The Value of Time’.

Worldwide ambassadors

Masottina proudly partners with restaurants that share its belief in the value of time, showcasing different vintages of R.D.O. wines to highlight the culinary potential and evolving character of aged Prosecco.

Masottina counts four R.D.O. Ambassadors in Italy: L’Alchimia in Milan, Ristorante Città di Venezia in Conegliano, Enoteca La Moscheta in Padua and Ristorante Camponeschi in Rome. In 2024, the project took a significant international step as New York’s Felice 83 joined the ambassador network, confirming the growing global prestige of these exceptional wines.

In addition, guests at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London this November will have the opportunity to taste old vintages of Masottina’s R.D.O. Levante in the Cellar Selection Room.

