Tinazzi: Introducing the Veneto to a new generation of palates

The Tinazzi family has been producing wines since 1968, when, in a small cellar in the Veneto, Eugenio Tinazzi and his son Gian Andrea began working according to the simple principles of tradition, innovation and respect for the land.

In the decades since, Tinazzi has expanded its area under vine to almost 60ha; made innovations in its viticulture and winemaking; and opened its doors to guests. All of this relies on the solid foundations of quality and authenticity, today overseen by Gian Andrea and his children Giorgio and Francesca.

The spirit of the terroir

Tinazzi is based in Lazise, on the eastern shore of Lake Garda, where it vinifies, bottles and ages its wines. The estate’s bottlings shine a spotlight on the region’s local grapes – particularly its Ca’ de’ Rocchi range.

Honouring Tinazzi’s roots, the Ca’ de’ Rocchi wines highlight classic Veneto grapes, each wine crafted with a nod to the history of the region but with a thoroughly modern slant.

Tinazzi describes this range as being designed for ‘palates that are not yet used to the classically sharp and persistent characteristics of Valpolicella wines’. The Ca’ de’ Rocchi wines are innovative and accessible, combining elegance and experimentation. Each is focused on a grape or style from the region and made using indigenous yeasts for a truly authentic expression of terroir.

The wines are fresh and approachable, with delicate aromas and flavours, making them the perfect introduction to this historic wine region and ideally suited to younger consumers.

A contemporary style of Veneto wines

The star grape of the Ca’ de’ Rocchi range is Corvina Veronese, a historic variety cultivated throughout the Veneto, which also forms the basis of the prestigious Amarone and Ripasso wines.

The Ca’ de’ Rocchi white is the Garda Bianco DOP, a blend of Garganega, Trebbiano and Chardonnay, cultivated in selected Garda vineyards. Tinazzi’s Valpolicella DOP is a blend of Corvina, Corvinone and Rondinella – offering an authentic yet approachable expression of this classic style.

Tinazzi’s wines strike the perfect balance between tradition and modernity, and are beautifully packaged in stylish and elegant bottles. Tinazzi speaks of excellence and history with every sip: the perfect way for a new generation of wine enthusiasts to rediscover what makes Veneto wines so remarkable.

