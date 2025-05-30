A toast to English Wine Week: Summer highlights to watch out for

The UK now boasts over 300 vineyards and wineries open to the public, with a growing number of options for a day out or overnight stay across the country. Most are indicated by the grape symbol on brown tourist signposts.

Visitor numbers to UK wine estates have risen in recent years, as interest grows in enjoying wines in the surroundings where they are made. In 2023, 1.5 million visits were recorded – a 55% increase on 2022 – with this year set to reach even higher figures as new activities are revealed alongside previous concepts being refreshed to offer more dynamic, year-round experiences. Industry body WineGB expects UK vineyard visitor numbers to grow by 20% through to 2029.

‘Wine tourism helps us become more than a brand that people see on a restaurant wine list, but a place where passionate people are working to make an exceptionally high product offering,’ said Nick Toomey from Rathfinny Wine Estate. The East Sussex producer has refined its tourism offerings since its inception in 2010, starting with a cellar door and gradually growing to include two restaurants – one dedicated solely to their 10 en-suite bedrooms in the Flint Barns – and a host of summer events in partnership with like-minded brands such as Big Green Egg.

‘Tourism is very important both from a financial, educational and social point of view. It is super important for us to connect with our guests, not only does it encourage spend, it also enhances the value for our guests through education and knowledge,’ said Nathaniel McConnell, winemaker and family co-owner at Bluestone Vineyards in Wiltshire.

Indeed, WineGB’s 2024 Tourism Report states that, on average, wine tourism represents a quarter of total winery income – a key component of any winery’s long-term success.

In 2025, WineGB launched a handy travel planner to help with booking visits. From festivals and wine trains to cellar doors and stunning places to stay and dine, there has arguably never been a better time to get amongst the vines.

To plan your visit, download the Visit a Vineyard Guide 2025 for a flavour of what is on offer, or visit the WineGB Producer Directory to find vineyards in your area. WineGB’s English Wine Week runs from 21 June to 29 June 2025.

Upcoming English & Welsh summer wine events North Hop on the Yorkshire wine trail; explore 16 vineyards and nine wineries from Leeds out towards the coast. South The annual Vineyards of Hampshire Fizz Fest will be held at Raimes Wine Barn and Vineyard this year on 29th June. The Fizz Fest coincides with English Wine Week, featuring top selections from eight producers, along with live music, street food, vineyard tours, and masterclasses. The Grange Festival (4th June – 6th July), also held in Hampshire, will showcase a diverse programme of opera, jazz, and dance and is set to take place this year at the historic Grange Estate. Guests can enjoy the estate’s own wines at the bars and during booked dining experiences or savour a picnic on the lawns, in the pavilions, or within The Grange itself. Further to their Easter chocolate making masterclasses, Tinwood Estate near Chichester has Yoga in the vines every Tuesday at 7pm from May onwards. They also have luxury lodges. East Flint Vineyard in East Norfolk have recently opened their new tasting ‘hatch’ and have a series of Camphill Friday nights planned involving wine, beer, street food and music from 4pm-10:30pm across selected summer dates. West Art and Music combine through a series of free exhibitions and live music ‘Vineyard Vibes’ dates at Devon’s Sandbridge Barton (formerly known as Sharpham). Stay the night and take a stroll in the Orchard. Wales Specialist Interest Group SIG is organising Welsh Wine Week this year (30th May to 8th June) – visit www.welshwineweek.co.uk for more information on tastings and activities Urban Every other Thursday, music and literary fans can taste along with Gutters & Stars winemaker Chris Wilson at his Cambridge windmill-turned winery. Each wine is dedicated to a song, album or prose.

