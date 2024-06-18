Best tries for English Wine Week 2024

Despite it being early summer, the British weather is dragging its feet. But at least there’s the annual English Wine Week to add some sparkles.

With numerous vineyard visits, specialist tastings, and special offers in restaurants and wine shops, this is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the fast-growing category and discover something you’ve never tried before. Here are some of the Decanter team’s favourites.

DWWA results out 19 June!

Be the first to know: Subscribe to the DWWA newsletter



Our highlights

Our top English sparklings for this summer include the outstanding Blanc de Blancs 2015 from Hattingley Valley, in addition to Roebuck Estates‘s Classic Cuvée 2018 and Black Chalk‘s new Blanc de Noirs ‘Inversion’ 2020, where the tell-tale English acidity meets complexity and longevity.

If you can stretch the budget a little further, the magnum edition of Grange Classic 2015 or the limited release of Ridgeview’s 2009 Blanc de Blancs will certainly impress any crowd.

Explore London’s four urban wineries via Vagabond’s Chardonnay 2022, Blackbook‘s Nightjar Pinot Noir 2021, London Cru‘s Blanc de Blancs 2020 and Renegade‘s Kyra Sauvignon Blanc 2022.

In case you have never tried a Welsh wine before, Ancre Hill Estates‘s NV Blanc de Noirs is a reliable choice. But if you are up to something truly unusual, opt for the Red Pét Nat NV.

Finally, don’t forget to ‘Entice‘ yourself with Hattingley Valley’s elegant sweet wine made using Bacchus.

*Stay tuned for the results of our very first English & Welsh still wines Panel Tasting in the August issue of Decanter magazine.

A growing industry

In 2022, 12.2 million bottles of wine were produced in Great Britain, a 130% increase from 2017, according to the most recent survey conducted by industry body WineGB.

Britain has 3,928ha of land under vine – excluding an estimated further 400ha planted in 2023 – and 943 vineyards and 209 wineries.

Chardonnay (1,228ha), Pinot Noir (1,141ha) and Pinot Meunier (343) remain the favourites of wine growers in England and Wales, while cool-climate varieties such as Bacchus (298ha), Seyval Blanc (122ha) and Solaris (95ha) are increasingly valued for their ability to produce quality still wines.

Sparkling wines still account for 68% of Britain’s total wine production, with the majority (93%) made using the traditional method. The remaining 32% of production comprises a wide range of still wines, among which 62% are white and 21% are rosé.

Data from WineGB / Wine Standards

Best English and Welsh wines for this summer

{} {"wineId":"84001","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"74556","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84000","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"77118","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83992","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57936","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84009","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84008","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84003","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"78315","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83998","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84007","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84005","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"77116","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"77120","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"59281","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84006","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84004","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83993","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83995","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83994","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83997","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"77124","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83996","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"83999","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"77292","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"84002","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

Related articles