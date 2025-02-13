Church of England bans alcohol-free wine from Holy Communion

Church leaders were asked to consider allowing alcohol-free wine and gluten-free bread alternatives during the Eucharist ritual.

However, they ruled that using alcohol-free wine would break Church law, as the process of fermentation would be ‘nullified’.

They also decided that wheat alternatives such as rice flour, potato flour or tapioca flour cannot be used to make the bread or wafers taken during the ritual.

The Rt Rev Michael Ipgrave, the Bishop of Lichfield and chairman of the Church’s Liturgical Commission, said the Church was not prepared to overturn two settled positions.

‘First, that bread made with wheat and the fermented juice of the grape are the elements to be consecrated in Holy Communion; and second, that receiving Holy Communion in one kind in a case of necessity is not an “exclusion” but full participation in the sacrament, as often practised in the communion of the sick, or with children,’ he said.

‘Indeed, even believers who cannot physically receive the sacrament are to be assured that they are partakers by faith of the body and blood of Christ, and of the benefits he conveys to us by them.’

Holy Communion is a key sacrament of the Christian faith. Worshipers take bread and wine, which symbolise the body and blood of Christ. The service is a memorial of Jesus’ death and resurrection.

Canon law states that the bread must be made from the ‘best and purest wheat flour that conveniently may be gotten, and the wine the fermented juice of the grape, good and wholesome’.

However, some priests and congregants are unable to consume gluten and alcohol, so they cannot take the bread or wine.

A five-day meeting of the General Synod, the Church’s legislative body, is currently taking place in London. Ahead of the meeting, the Rev Canon Alice Kemp asked Church leaders to ‘enable the legal use of gluten-free and alcohol-free elements at the Eucharist to remove the injustice of this exclusion’.

However, Church leaders reiterated that the bread used in the sacrament must be made from wheat flour, while the wine must be the fermented juice of the grape.

The Legal Advisory Commission of the General Synod ruled that some alcohol can be extracted from the wine. However, it can only be ‘legally used’ if some alcohol remains.

The commission also said that low-gluten wafers can be used, but alternatives made from ‘rice flour, potato flour, tapioca flour, natural gum and water’ will not be permitted.

