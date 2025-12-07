Decanter Festive Wine Guide: See 230 great buys for Christmas and New Year

Decanter has published its first Festive Wine Guide, featuring 230 great buys with a focus on the UK high street, plus expert food pairing advice, as a handy all-in-one companion for your Christmas and New Year plans in 2025.

While this is the season to raise a glass (or many) of good cheer, it’s no secret that it can also be quite stressful – especially for anyone organising a get-together, whether that’s an end-of-year party, Christmas Eve drinks or Boxing Day lunch.

And let’s not forget the task of choosing bottles to pair with the festive feast on the big day itself.

But don’t worry: on the wine side at least, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scoured the UK’s supermarkets, leading high-street merchants and online wine retailers, Decanter’s own in-house experts and of course our database of more than 100,000 wines to bring you a downloadable selection of the best bottles to buy this festive season.

If you stock up early on the sparklings, for example, you can cruise into your New Year’s Eve celebrations with ease.

And if you’re wondering about how to pair wine with that showpiece meal on the festive dinner table, then you’ll also find top tips on perfect styles to match with classic roast turkey, seafood and vegetarian or vegan dishes – and more.

While there is a focus on brilliant wines available across the UK high street, readers can also find great Champagnes and sparkling wines to seek out at merchants and local independent retailers.

Lovers of sweet and fortified wines will not be disappointed, with a choice of several top bottles that would be a treat with dessert or make perfect company for after-dinner relaxation.

Decanter’s Festive Wine Guide is also here to help with decanting dilemmas, and how to navigate the vinous mishap of a cork breaking or crumbling as thirsty guests arrive.

So, grab yourself a glass of whatever you fancy, sit back and peruse our 230 recommendations at your leisure, and let Decanter make this a stress-free season to be jolly.

Related articles