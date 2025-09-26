Decanter Hall of Fame and Rising Star 2025 winners revealed

Wine-grower Nicolas Joly, dubbed the ‘godfather of biodynamics’ and lauded for his work at La Coulée de Serrant in the Loire Valley, is the recipient of Decanter’s Hall of Fame award for 2025.

Each year, the prize recognises an individual’s outstanding contribution to the world of wine, with Argentina’s Susana Balbo joining the star-studded list in 2024.

This year’s award highlights the pioneering work of Nicolas Joly, now aged 80, who has spent decades at the forefront of the biodynamic movement and is a staunch proponent of terroir.

‘Leading by example, he has encouraged winemakers the world over to focus on the health and sustainability of their vineyards and to produce wines with a genuine sense of place,’ writes Beverley Blanning MW in a special feature and exclusive interview in Decanter magazine’s October 2025 issue.

‘Joly was a man well ahead of his time,’ writes Blanning. ‘When he started his wine-growing journey, few people were talking about organic viticulture and biodynamics was virtually unheard of.’

Having initially worked in finance, Joly returned to the family vineyard domaine in the 1970s and, after studying oenology at the University of Bordeaux, set out on a new path as a vigneron.

Joly’s parents had relocated to Savennières from Angers in the early 1960s, to a property that included La Coulée de Serrant, a prestigious single-vineyard appellation in continuous production back to the 12th century.

After reading about the biodynamic principles previously espoused by philosopher Rudolf Steiner, Joly embraced an alternative approach to wine-growing at a time when use of agro-chemicals was widespread.

‘We were treated like a sect,’ he recalls to Blanning in the Hall of Fame award feature.

Leading wine-growers from across France soon took notice, however. Lalou Bize-Leroy, co-manager of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti at the time, was an early visitor to Joly, writes Blanning.

Alongside returning La Coulée de Serrant to its former glory, Joly founded ‘Renaissance des Appellations’ at the turn of the century.

His daughter, Virginie, now helps to oversee day-to-day running of the organisation, which has more than 230 wineries worldwide as members, but Nicolas remains its leader.

Olivier Humbrecht MW, an early member and owner of biodynamic Domaine Zind-Humbrecht in Alsace, said, ‘Nicolas was the first person who knew how to speak about biodynamics and make it fun and interesting.’

Ronan Sayburn MS, Co-Chair at the Decanter World Wine Awards, said, ‘He’s fascinating to listen to, and because he is such an extreme personality, he drives things no one else would.

‘As a sommelier, I always wanted to recommend Coulée de Serrant because when it’s great, it’s magnificent.’

Wu Xiuyong: Decanter’s Rising Star for 2025

Decanter has also announced that this year’s Rising Star award goes to Wu Xiuyong, who has forged a formidable winemaking career in China’s Ningxia region while also championing rural education for women and girls.

She is the fifth recipient of the award, following on from sommelier Pascaline Lepeltier in 2024.

As head winemaker at Dongfang Yuxing in Hongsipu, Ningxia, Wu is the driving force behind one of two Chinese wines that won coveted Best in Show medals at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025.

Combining 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Dornfelder and 6% Cabernet Gernischt (Carmenère), the winery’s Geruihong Yeguangbei 2022 was described as ‘a revelation’ by DWWA judges.

It represents a milestone for this Ningxia sub-region, but it also reflects Wu’s skill, grit and determination.

Wu grew up in a family of modest means in rural China, and her father passed away when she was just 13 years old, writes Sylvia Wu, Decanter’s Regional Editor for Asia in an exclusive feature in the magazine’s October 2025 issue.

Yet, the family believed strongly in education. Wu built on a long-standing interest in plants and the natural world by studying horticulture at Ningxia University, which counts many of China’s leading winemakers among its alumni.

Wu’s early career included a first job at Xixia King, the first winery established in Ningxia, and later the establishment of her own winery, Yunkou, in 2008.

After several years of developing her skills and understanding via hands-on experience, as well as learning from leading wine world stars in China and beyond, Wu received an invitation from Liu Quanzu, owner of Dongfang Yuxing in Hongsipu.

Despite the winery only being half-built when she arrived, Wu decided to stay – a decision that has turned into a decade-long commitment.

Today, alongside scouring Hongsipu for the best sites and fruit, Wu lectures at Ningxia University. In 2023, she received a National Labour Day Women Pacesetter award, which recognises outstanding women across a wide range of professions in China.

‘All the pride, sense of accomplishment and joy I find in life are linked to wine,’ she said.

Professor Li Demei, DWWA judge and a leading Beijing-based wine consultant, said, ‘Wu Xiuyong’s passion, curiosity and drive have earned her wide respect in Ningxia’s wine scene.

‘Despite the remote and demanding conditions of Hongsipu, she has persevered and emerged as a rising star.’

This article follows the Chinese convention of placing the surname first.

Read the full article on Wu Xiuyong in Decanter magazine’s October 2024 issue

Related articles