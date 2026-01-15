DWWA judge profile: Rosana Lisa

Rosana Lisa is a new judge at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Rosana Lisa is an experienced winemaker and technical director with a career spanning research, production and winery management across Spain. In 2025, she was appointed Technical Director of Ramón Bilbao, where she leads winemaking strategy and technical development.

From 2015 to 2025, Rosana served as R and D Manager for Zamora Company’s wine division, working across multiple wineries on national and regional research projects focused on improving winemaking practices, including oxygen management, ageing vessels, vineyard microbiota, indigenous yeasts, climate change impacts, and energy efficiency.

She previously held technical management roles at Bodegas Palacio de la Vega and Sociedad Cooperativa Cirbonera in D.O. Navarra, overseeing vineyard management, production, ageing, and bottling. She also gained international harvest experience in Australia’s Barossa Valley.

In addition to her technical work, Rosana is a wine tasting trainer and a regular judge at international wine competitions. She joins the Decanter World Wine Awards judging panel for the first time in 2026.

