Deliveroo and Majestic Wine partnership expands to 80 sites

Majestic said today (19 May) that Deliveroo would work with an extra 50 of its sites across the UK, bringing the total number to 80.

People in the areas covered will be able to get home wine deliveries in as little as 30 minutes after placing an order via the Deliveroo app, it said.

This expansion includes six new sites across London. Other places covered include Nottingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and Reading.

The range of wines within the deal has also been expanded, and now includes more than 50 Champagnes, wines and spirits, Majestic said.

‘We are delighted to announce this major expansion with Majestic Wine, the UK’s leading specialist in wine, and play our role in making sure households have access to everything they need and want during COVID-19,’ said Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business at Deliveroo.

‘Wine lovers from Exeter to Glasgow can get brilliant bottles direct to their homes, in as little as under 30 minutes,’ said Robert Cooke, Majestic’s chief commercial officer.

‘Wine has never been as popular in the UK,’ he said, adding that finding a good bottle was one of the things many people could still enjoy, despite COVID-19.

The Majestic and Deliveroo partnership first started in 2016.

From those who are already using it, data shows some of the best sellers under lockdown include the LB7 Portuguese red, as well Miraval rosé – co-owned by Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and the Perrin family.

When the UK first went into lockdown as a result of COVID-19, the Majestic website temporarily crashed due to the volume of orders placed by people trying to stock up on wine deliveries.

A recent survey from Wine Intelligence showed that 16% of people in the UK were drinking every day under lockdown and buying trends were shifting to volume and value.

