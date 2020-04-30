Retailers to watch: Where to buy wine and online tasting events in the UK

Wine retailers across the UK are open for business online, offering special delivery rates, case discounts and some even hosting virtual wine talks and tastings to connect with customers during lockdown. Albeit limited hours, some shops are also open for click and collect or with social distancing measures in place. We've compiled a list of award-winning retailers in the UK as a guide to shopping online for great wine.

Decanter Retailer Awards 2019: Award-winning retailers

The below winners and runners-up are currently delivering, offering specials and some even hosting online tastings and producing videos to share with you.

Berry Bros & Rudd: Bordeaux Specialist Retailer of the Year and USA Specialist Retailer runner-up, Berry Bros & Rudd are much busier than normal at the moment so service is a bit slower than usual, but they are delivering and orders should arrive within five working days. In order to stay in touch with customers BBR has launched a series of producer videos which are saved on their Instagram. Keep an eye on @berrybrosrudd for more details.

BI Fine Wine & Spirits: Bordeaux Specialist Retailer of the Year runner-up, BI Fine Wine & Spirits are still delivering. To protect their valued customers and staff, they are supporting deliveries with reduced interaction. Their drivers will no longer be able to bring deliveries into your home, which means they will be delivering to doorstep only and won’t ask to sign for deliveries.

Buon Vino: Organic & Biodynamic Specialist Retailer of the Year, Buon Vino’s courier services are operating as normal with delivery throughout the UK. They have added a new special free local delivery service for orders of £40 or more, and can also deliver cheese orders from The Courtyard Dairy to the area immediately around Settle where they are based. Those with addresses which fall within their northwest delivery route will also receive free delivery for orders over £75.

Cambridge Wine Merchants: National Wine Shop of the Year, Cambridge Wine Merchant’s website and telephone lines remain open for business and they now offer free delivery in the Cambridge area and for a small charge in mainland Britain. See their range of mixed case offerings and save up to 25% off here.

Croatian Fine Wines: Central & Eastern Europe Specialist Retailer of the Year runner-up, Croatian Fine Wines delivers to mainland UK and is offering call and collect at their shop in Northwich, open Monday-Friday 9am – 4pm.

Cru World Wine: Innovator of the Year, Cru has seen an increase in the demand for fine wine and with this has helped suppliers divert offers and inventory that would have previously been going to on-trade channels. If you are looking to add to your wine collection, now is the time to do so and Cru World Wine is the place to look. Cru currently has over 1,000 in-stock wines for immediate delivery.

Goedhuis & Co: Burgundy Specialist Retailer of the Year and En Primeur Campaign of the Year winner, Goedhuis is delivering across the UK and has a range of offers on their website here.

Handford Wines: South Africa Specialist of the Year, Handford Wines have temporarily closed their South Kensington store their online shop remains open and they are delivering.

Honest Grapes: Subscription Wine Club of the Year runner-up, Honest Grapes are hosting ‘Wine Therapy’ – a series of online tastings via Zoom with accompanying wines available to buy. They are still delivering nationwide and offering free shipping on orders over £75. Learn more about their upcoming online events here.

House of Townend: Burgundy Specialist Retailer of the Year runner-up, House of Townend have been able to accept and process all orders for nationwide delivery, all dispatched from their cellars within one working day. Their Cellar Door in Melton, Yorkshire remains open (Monday through Friday 9am – 5pm and Saturday 10am – 2pm) with distancing measures. For those with HU postcodes, House of Townend is offering free delivery with the code FREEDEL.

Jeroboams: Italy Specialist Retailer of the Year, Jeroboams’ shops are open to the public with social distancing measures in place, but they encourage customers to place orders by email, phone or on their website and take advantage of their free local delivery service. For those over the age of 70 who live within the M25 they are extending their offer of free delivery to all orders of six bottles or more. See here to find out what options are available in your local area.

Justerini & Brooks: Germany Specialist Retailer of the Year, Italy Specialist Retailer runner-up and En Primeur Campaign of the Year winner, Justerini & Brooks are hosting interactive online tastings via Zoom in their Masters’ Series. The sessions are available free of charge and wines featured in each masterclass are available to purchase so you can taste along with the expert presenting. Learn more about the next Masters’ Series here.

L’Oculto: Spain Specialist of the Year, L’Oculto is currently open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays as a shop and a hot food takeaway. Their online wine shop with natural, organic & biodynamic wines is open. For instant updates, see their Twitter here.

Lay & Wheeler: Loire Specialist Retailer of the Year, Rhône Specialist winner and Online Retailer of the Year runner-up, Lay & Wheeler are currently experiencing high demand for delivery but will get your wine to you. See the 15 wines they’re loving, all deliverable now, here.

Lea & Sandeman: London Multi-Store runner-up, Lea & Sandeman is offering free delivery on orders £100 or more and has a handpicked selection of offers, including a number of mixed six-bottle cases with some of their more unique fine wines at special prices (instead of their usual 12 bottle minimum). Learn more here.

Lockett Bros: Local Wine Shop runner-up, Lockett Bros is offering free delivery in East Lothian and on orders over £100 elsewhere. Visit their website for special offers here.

Loki Wine: Local Multi-Store of the Year, Loki Wine’s stores are now closed to the public, however they are still doing a full delivery service. For orders received before 2pm, they will deliver to you for free on the same day if you live within 5 miles of either store with a £40 minimum spend, or express delivery to further afield via UPS for a reduced £70 minimum spend. They are offering 15% off gift cards of any amount plus free delivery with the discount code 15%offgiftcards. Learn more about what Loki Wines are up to now, including their staff relief fund, here.

Museum Wines: South Africa Specialist of the Year runner-up, Museum Wines are delivering and offer 10% off when you sign up to their mailing list plus more special offers on their website here.

Noble Grape: Newcomer of the Year, Noble Grape has very good stocks of wine in Cowbridge, with deliveries arriving everyday. They are currently offering 20% off Malbec wines from around the world and free shipping throughout mainland UK on orders of £100 or more.

Noble Green Wines: London Neighbourhood Wine Shop of the Year, Noble Green Wines is offering free local delivery for orders over £40 and free nationwide delivery for orders over £150. They are also offering free Click and Collect with no minimum order. See all delivery details here.

Novel Wines: Central & Eastern Europe Specialist Retailer of the Year, Novel Wines is offering lockdown specials on mixed cases and free UK delivery when you spend £95 or more. They are also running virtual tasting events with accompanying wines available to buy. Learn more here.

Roberson Wine: USA Specialist of the Year, Roberson Wine is open for deliveries and shipping is free to most addresses in mainland UK when you spend £120 or more. Standard shipping is just 1-2 working days.

Stone, Vine & Sun: Languedoc Specialist Retailer of the Year, Stone, Vine & Sun is delivering nationwide. Their shop in Twyford is currently closed, but they taken two measures to encourage orders: they have reduced the free delivery threshold to £75 nationally (barring Highlands and Islands) and all wines in their stock have a 10% discount if ordered by the unsplit dozen.

Tanners Wines: National Wine Shop of the Year runner-up, Tanners are currently taking orders for delivery and have a range of specials on their website here. They’ve launched a local delivery service from certain branches. If you’re within a five-mile radius of their Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Chester or Hereford branch, then you can call the branch directly to order, and they will be able to deliver to you within 2 working days.

The Good Wine Shop – Kew: London Wine Shop of the Year, The Good Wine Shop’s shops in Kew, Chiswick, Richmond Hill and Teddington are closed, but they continue to take online orders and deliver wine (contact-free) to their customers across London and the whole of the UK. Their current delivery time is 3-5 days and they are offering free delivery for orders over £150.

The New Zealand Cellar: New Zealand Specialist Retailer of the Year, The New Zealand Cellar – now known as Specialist Cellars – is offering free personal delivery to most South London postcodes (no minimum order) and ships to all of mainland UK with next day delivery. They offer a 10% discount to first-time customers with the code FirstTimer at checkout. Minimum spend: £100 to apply. They also offer wine specials and discounts regularly. Follow them on Instagram here to learn more.

The Oxford Wine Company: Sweet & Fortified Specialist of the Year, Oxford Wine Company’s shops in Standlake, Botley Road, and the concession shop at Millets Farm are open with social distancing measures in place. They offer free delivery in the local area (applicable postcodes can be viewed here) for online orders of six bottles or more.

The Tapas Room: Newcomer of the Year runner-up, The Tapas Room has teamed up with Battersea Spanish to offer a series of cooking classes with wine pairings across six consecutive Thursdays starting 23 April. Guests can join in by signing up for free, downloading the recipes and ordering the relevant wine from The Tapas Room supplier, The Modest Merchant. The videos are hosted by Battersea Spanish and feature Paul Belcher, chef and owner of The Tapas Room. Learn more and sign up here. Their Deptford location is also open from 11am – 1pm on Thursdays and Fridays. For the most up-to-date information, follow The Tapas Room on Twitter here.

The Vinorium: Australia Specialist Retailer of the Year, The Vinorium are not slowing down and are delighted to offer their usual, next working day delivery and excellent customer service. See their latest offers here.

The Whalley Wine Shop: Local Wine Shop of the Year, The Whalley Wine Shop is open for home deliveries, safely delivering to your doorstep from Tuesday to Saturday (10am – 6pm). Orders can be placed via phone, email or on their website. See their current offers here.

The Whisky Exchange: Champagne and Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year and Innovator of the Year runner-up, The Whisky Exchange’s London shops are closed, but they are still shipping across the UK and internationally. To keep in touch and continue to educate their customers, The Whisky Exchange posts videos frequently on their Facebook page here.

The Wine Barn: Germany Specialist Retailer of the Year runner-up, The Wine Barn delivers to all location in Britain between 2-4 days and are currently offering specials on mixed cases, including their ‘Stay Safe Stay Home’ mixed case which includes elegant reds, dry whites and sparkling wines and Celebrate & Donate cases with £10 donated to Age UK for every case sold. Delivery charges on all case offers are included. See all offers here.

The Wine Society: Regional France Specialist Retailer of the Year, Spain Specialist runner-up and Online Retailer of the Year, The Wine Society have released a series of ‘A Glass Half Full’ videos and weekly workshops with wine experts to discuss a range of subjects on their YouTube channel here. They are accepting orders and offering free delivery on 12 bottles or orders over £75.

Uncorked: London Wine Shop of the Year runner-up, Uncorked is open for online, email and phone orders, as well as for delivery and collection. Their Bishopsgate shop is open for collection from 9.30am – 6pm Monday-Friday and they are delivering locally and nationally.

Vagabond Wines: London Multi-Store of the Year, Vagabond Wines have gone digital and are delivering their ever-changing range of wines to your door. For inspiration, see their self isolation packages here.

Vinoteca: Subscription Wine Club of the Year, Vinoteca’s online wine shop is open with free delivery on a number of case specials. Membership is still open to the Vinoteca wine club. See all the benefits and learn more here.

Wanderlust Wine: Organic & Biodynamic Specialist Retailer of the Year runner up, Wanderlust offers free UK nationwide delivery on all orders over £100 with delivery timeframes circa 2 days currently.

WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies: Local Multi-Store runner-up, WoodWinters is offering free delivery for orders over £150 and just £6 for smaller orders. They stock an even wider wine range than shown on the website and can source specific client requests. Their shops are open with social distancing measures in place. WoodWinters Bridge of Allan is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 2pm – 5pm and their Edinburugh loctaion open Wednesdays from 2pm – 5pm until further notice. See the latest updates here.

Yapp Brothers: Runner-up of Regional France Specialist, Rhône Specialist, Languedoc Specialist and Loire Specialist Retailer of the Year, Yapp Brothers is offering free next day delivery on orders £100 or more and is offering a range of mixed case offers here. Their shop in Mere remains closed to visitors, but click and collect orders made from the website can be picked up.

More retailers to watch…

Best of Hungary: Best of Hungary is offering free delivery on all orders and offers a wide range of Decanter World Wine Awards award-winning wines.

Corney & Barrow: Apart from a wide and varied selection of wines for every budget and free delivery to mainland UK on orders £100 or more, Corney & Barrow is hosting weekly wine tastings via Zoom every Thursday from 6pm – 6.20pm featuring wines from their portfolio. Customers can order the wines in advance to taste along. The sessions are also recorded and shared online after. See here to learn more.

Diogenes the Dog: Wine bar Diogenes the Dog is open for wine and food delivery within six miles of their Elephant & Castle location – free delivery within a mile. They are also open for pick-up orders and drop in with social distancing measures in place. If ordering by phone, customers can take advantage of their “Phone Sommelier” service to discuss their latest wines and food pairings.

Elizabeth Rose Wines: New English & Welsh wine retailer, Elizabeth Rose Wines are offering free delivery on orders over £85. Order by midday to receive your order the next working day.

South Downs Cellars: Their shops are shut, but South Downs Cellars is open for delivery and offering free local delivery in Sussex with a minimum order of £50 and six bottles. See here for specifics. They are also delivering nationwide and offer free delivery for orders £100 or more.

Taste Argentina: Open for delivery (delivery currently 5-7 working days) with free shipping on orders £100 or more.

The Finest Bubble: Join live weekly tastings on Instagram each Friday with Essi Avellan MW and Nick Barker in The Finest Bubble’s ‘The Friday Bubble.’ Special-offer cases of Champagne can be purchased in advance from their website with free shipping on orders of six bottles or £200+.

