The Haut-Bailly second wine will be known as ‘Haut-Bailly II’ from the release of its Bordeaux 2018 vintage – set to be tasted in-barrel during en primeur week next month.

It had previously been called La Parde de Haut-Bailly since its launch in 1967.

The Pessac-Léognan estate added that its third wine will be named simply ‘HB’.

Both changes are accompanied by new label designs for the second and third wines. They are intended to add a more contemporary feel to the estate, which has traced its vineyard heritage back to 1461.

The grand vin label remains unchanged, the estate said.

‘This “N°II” is proud to be a reflection of the grand vin; this wine comes from a strict selection but with a capacity for more immediate pleasure,’ said Haut-Bailly.

‘This new label will also be the symbol of a second generation that will write an additional chapter of the Wilmers family at Haut-Bailly,’ it said.

Bob Wilmers, Haut-Bailly’s American owner, died aged 83 in late 2017.

In December last year, Haut-Bailly announced that work had begun to build new cellars and winery facilities at the estate.

The Château has recruited architect Daniel Romeo for the work, with new cellars set to be completed by 2020 and new winery buildings by 2021.