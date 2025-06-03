International Beverage launches Prakaan single malt globally

The whiskies – a three-strong range comprising Prakaan Select Cask, Prakaan Double Cask and Prakaan Peated Malt – are produced at the Prakaan Distillery in the north of Thailand, located in the province of Kamphaeng Phet. Kamphaeng Phet lies within Thailand’s northerly Western Forest Complex, part of a ‘vast, unspoiled’ UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The name Prakaan translates as ‘wall’ or ‘fort’ – a tribute to the remains of an ancient wall which once surrounded the province. The three whiskies have been given the collective name of ‘The Tribura Series’ (pronounced Tri-boon), a reference to the wall’s three fortified layers.

Prakaan’s three whiskies are described as ‘distinctively different in taste’, but sharing common flavours of tropical fruit and vanilla. Local spring water is used during distillation, which takes place in copper pot stills manufactured by Forsyths in Scotland.

Meanwhile, maturation – in American oak ex-Bourbon and Spanish oak ex-Sherry casks – takes place in two large underground warehouses, designed to carefully control ageing in the Thailand’s hot, humid climate.

The launch is being handled by International Beverage, the international arm of Thai Beverage Public Limited Company, with an initial focus on the UK, France and Germany during 2025, and the US and other markets thereafter. Prakaan was launched into the domestic and other Asian markets last year.

International Beverage said the aim was ‘to put Thai whisky and craftsmanship on the global spirits map’, with global sales director Veronica Amago adding: ‘This is a historic day for our business and for Thailand as we launch the country’s first-ever single malt whisky onto the world stage.’

Prakaan Select Cask (aged in ex-Bourbon casks), Prakaan Double Cask (aged in ex-Bourbon and ex-Sherry casks) and Prakaan Peated Malt are all bottled at 43% ABV. They are priced at £65-74/€59-69/US$70-90/JPY10,600-12,200 per 70cl bottle, and will be available from specialist retailers in key global markets.

International Beverage owns a range of spirits brands, including Scotch single malts Old Pulteney, Balblair, Speyburn and anCnoc; blended Scotch Hankey Bannister, Caorunn gin and Thai rum Phraya. In 2023, the company acquired Larsen Cognac and New Zealand distillery Cardrona, which makes whisky, gin and vodka.

Related articles