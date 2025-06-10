Jackson Family Wines release first English wine: A Decanter preview

The 2023 vintage dry white wine, made from grapes sourced in the Crouch Valley of South Essex, marks the first English wine release from Jackson Family Wines (JFW). The wine was crafted by head winemaker Charlie Holland, former CEO of Kentish estate Gusbourne.

Best known for its Kendall-Jackson label, California-based JFW operates over 40 wine estates worldwide, with projects spanning France, Italy, Australia, Chile, and South Africa, alongside its US holdings. Its English venture, initiated in 2023, is a relatively new addition to the family-owned company’s growing global portfolio.

With a strong heritage in coastal, cool-climate winemaking, the company has acquired 27 hectares (67 acres) of vineyard land near the North Sea. The Crouch Valley area, described by Holland as ‘one of the warmest and driest parts of England’, is increasingly recognised for its potential to produce high-quality still wines.

Half of the estate was planted in 2023, with the remainder completed this spring. The vineyard is currently planted to 60% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Noir, with the first harvest expected in October 2026.

While the estate’s own vineyards are still being established, the inaugural Marbury Chardonnay 2023 was produced using fruit sourced from two nearby Crouch Valley vineyards, one situated just a mile from JFW’s site. Both are managed by New Zealand-trained viticulturist Duncan McNeill.

The new release was whole-bunch pressed and barrel-fermented, then aged for 10 months in 15% new oak. The aim, said Holland, is to give a preview of what the local terroir has to offer.

In addition to enjoying relatively long hours of sunshine by English standards, the Crouch Valley’s defining features include low elevations (40 metres and below), strong maritime airflow, and the London clay soils. According to Holland, the heavy, silty clay retains water during dry spells and swells during wet periods, becoming effectively impermeable. This helps protect grapes from splitting during rainy harvests.

Winemaking for the first release was completed at Defined Wine, a contract winemaking facility based in Canterbury, said Holland, adding that there are also plans to build the estate’s own facilities in the future.

The Marbury name, the producer noted, derives from ‘Mare’ in Latin, meaning ‘sea’, and ‘Burh’, the old English word meaning ‘fortified place’.

A Marbury Pinot Noir is expected to join the still wine range next year, with multi-regional sparkling wines also in the pipeline under a separate brand name.

The Marbury Chardonnay 2023 will be released in mid-June, priced at £38, and distributed via St. Swithin’s Wine Shipper.

