Jo Malone launches vodka range

Scent creator Jo Malone CBE has announced the launch of her signature spirits range: Jo Vodka.

Malone, known for her luxury fragrance brands Jo Malone and Jo Loves, worked with Master Distiller Joanne Moore to create the three expressions in the new vodka range.

The collection’s signature vodka, 101, The Purist, forms the base for the range. 102, The Bohemian has citrus notes of bergamot, pomelo, bay leaf and yuzu. While 103, The Artist showcases floral notes of rose and neroli, with pink peppercorn and sencha.

Malone has synesthesia, a neurological condition where stimulation of one sense triggers experiences in another unrelated sense. ‘I’ve always been curious whether my sense of smell could transcend its boundaries and be reimagined in the world of taste,’ she said.

‘With Jo Vodka, I believe we’ve achieved exactly that. Each fusion captures a distinct emotion crafted to compliment how you feel in different moments and transport you to different places.’

Moore, one of the first female gin Master Distillers in the world, added: ‘I was thrilled to work with Jo on this project; she has always been a creative icon to me in the world of fragrance.

‘The collaboration gave us the chance to harmoniously merge our expertise in scent and taste, delicately infusing natural botanicals and unique flavour combinations to create a stunning range of fusion vodkas designed to awaken the senses.’

The range was developed over 12 months, working with the Quintessential Brands Group, owners of G&J Distillers. Based in Warrington, the distillery has a heritage dating back to 1761.

During the process, Malone said she ‘discovered striking parallels between the art of scent creation and the crafting of vodka’. She added: ‘Botanicals behaved in similar ways. Processes mirrored each other.’

We tasted 102, The Bohemian, which has a fragrant citrus nose – super-fresh and clean. Take a sip neat and it’s a wakeup call for your palate: crisp and zingy with lingering notes of bergamot and bayleaf spice. It would work beautifully in a Vodkatini.

The range is presented in tall art deco-style bottles, with red glass stoppers that echo the design of perfume bottles.

Jo Vodka, £49.99/70cl, Alc 40% is available to purchase from jovodka.com and in travel retail at selected Duty Free outlets.

