Christian Louboutin invests in Cognac estate Ragnaud-Sabourin

The luxury fashion designer may be better known for his iconic red-soled stilettos but he has now acquired an undisclosed stake in family-owned Cognac house Ragnaud-Sabourin.

Entrepreneur Alexis Dyèvre, who is linked to Louboutin through luxury furniture brand Maison Gatti, has also joined the house’s shareholding structure.

‘We are delighted to welcome Christian and Alexis alongside the Ragnaud Sabourin family,’ said Marine Deschamps, managing partner of the estate.

‘This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for the house, aiming to expand our international distribution and strengthen our presence in prestigious venues.’

Founded in 1850, Ragnaud-Sabourin produces Cognac from 35 hectares of vineyard in Grand Champagne, widely regarded as the highest quality sub-region. The house ‘perpetuates the great tradition of craftsmanship with an unshakeable family philosophy’ and ‘only produces the best quality in limited quantities’.

Christian Louboutin co-founded his eponymous fashion brand in 1991 and also has personal investment in heritage preservation projects such as the Gardens of Kerdalo in Brittany, which he has owned since 2021.

‘Christian Louboutin reaffirms his commitment to French artisanal tradition and the preservation of exceptional craftsmanship,’ Ragnaud-Sabourin said. This ‘resonates with Ragnaud-Sabourin’s approach, where each Cognac is aged and blended as the creation of unique masterpiece’.

