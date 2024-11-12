Maison Martell to offer 72 year-old Cognac at Christie’s sale

Christie’s next online sale of fine and rare wines and spirits will take place from 22 November to 6 December.

Among the many lots – many from the cellars of Raby Castle – is one consigned by Cognac house Martell.

Drawn from its selection of over 1,000 eaux-de-vies, the house has selected a 72 year-old Grande Champagne Cognac, itself a single eau-de-vie made from a single cru, and bottled it in a bespoke crystal decanter made by Baccarat.

The decanter itself was designed by a 16-strong Baccarat team – several of whom hold the prestigious title ‘Meilleurs Ouvriers de France’.

The motif of vine leaves and shoots featured on the decanter were hand-painted in gold and enamel. The Crystal stopper is engraved with the coat of arms of Martell and the whole is housed in a handmade wooden box, the interior of which is decorated with a marquetry of grapevines in gold.

Tim Triptree MW, Christie’s International Director of Wines & Spirits, said: ‘Christie’s Wines and Spirits department is delighted to offer this rare and exceptional Martell 72 Years Old Grande Champagne Cognac as a highlight of our online fortified wines & spirits sale.

‘As the oldest of the great Cognac houses, Maison Martell’s distinction is unparalleled. We look forward to presenting this unique bottle, meticulously crafted by the world-renowned Cristallerie Baccarat in a handmade crystal decanter, to our collectors worldwide.’

Furthermore, the successful bidder will be invited to Maison Martell for a tasting masterclass with cellar master Christophe Valtaud, a ‘gastronomic experience’ created by three-star Michelin chef Alexandre Mazzia and a one-night stay at the historic home of the Martell family, Château de Chanteloup.

Valtaud said: ‘This collaboration with Christie’s and Baccarat once again illustrates Maison Martell’s capacity to elevate Cognac to a luxury product that responds to the needs of a demanding clientele of collectors and connoisseurs.’

A unique item

The Cognac itself has spent over seven decades in Martell’s cellars, latterly in the historic Jean Martell cellar which houses the oldest and rarest spirits.

Some 30 years ago, having reached what the then-cellar masters ordained was its peak, the Cognac was transferred from barrel to glass flasks known as ‘dame-jeannes’ to preserve its character for the future.

Speaking to Decanter at the announcement of the collaboration, Valtaud confirmed that while reserves of the same spirit remained at the maison, this singular bottle was all they planned to release.

‘It’s not a limited edition, it’s unique,’ he said. ‘It’s for just one person in the world [to own].’

Asked what a Cognac that old tasted like, he added it was ‘completely different’ to any Cognac anyone would have had before.

‘It’s floral in a way that Grande Champagne normally isn’t,’ he continued. ‘It has notes of acacia, orange blossom and tobacco leaves. It truly is something unique.’

