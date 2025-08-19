Lavish Golden Vines wine event to make US debut in 2025

Organisers have announced that Miami will host The Golden Vines wine and spirits weekend in 2025, which marks the luxury event’s US debut after previous editions in London, Florence, Paris and Madrid.

Some of the world’s most sought-after wines will be poured during three days of celebrations featuring exclusive masterclasses, lunches and dinners from 7 to 9 November, culminating in a charity live auction hosted by Sotheby’s.

It’s an event created by Liquid Icons, a fine wine research and content group founded by the late, great Gérard Basset OBE MW MS and friend Alexander A. ‘Sasha’ Lushnikov.

Tickets to The Golden Vines 2025 weekend event have been offered at $15,000 per person, which organisers said includes access to the two gala dinners, plus the final night’s charity auction and also a choice of masterclasses and lunches – depending on availability.

Saturday night will play host to the Golden Vines Awards, highlighting leading talent in the sector.

Guests will be treated to dinner by the team at California wine country’s three-star Michelin restaurant SingleThread, led by chef Kyle Connaughton.

Château Lafite Rothschild 1989 will be poured from Imperial bottles, while other wines to be served include new-release Dom Pérignon 2008 ‘Plénitude 2’ Champagne and Colgin IX Estate from magnum. Sauternes icon Château d’Yquem is also on the list.

A series of masterclasses and lunches feature more top producers from around the world. Options on Sunday include ‘a rare watch–themed white truffle and fine wine lunch with Masseto at master watchmaker F.P. Journe’, said organisers.

Alternatively, guests could opt to see one of the largest collections of supercars in the US via a lunch hosted by Artémis Domaines and featuring wines from Bordeaux first growth Château Latour.

Sunday evening’s charity live auction is also set to include ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experiences, said organisers.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the Gérard Basset Foundation, which promotes inclusivity and diversity in the wine world with a focus on education, training and mentoring programmes.

Alongside the gala dinners, auction, lunches and masterclasses, ticketholders will benefit from concierge services provided by Knightsbridge Circle, according to Liquid Icons.

It added that, for US-based guests, 80% of the ticket price ‘qualifies as a charitable donation for tax purposes, processed via America’s Charities Inc’.

Related articles