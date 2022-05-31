Gérard Basset Foundation launches wine scholarships for victims of war

The Gérard Basset Foundation has partnered with Artémis Domaines to offer The Golden Vines Victims of Conflict Scholarships.

Artémis Domaines is the owner of famed estates Château Latour (Bordeaux), Clos de Tart (Burgundy), Domaine d’Eugénie (Burgundy), Château Grillet (Rhône) and Eisele Vineyard (California).

The scholarships will ‘support qualified wine industry professionals who are victims of war and geopolitical conflict’, said the group.

Successful scholars will be offered six months of viticultural and vinicultural training at Artémis Domaines’ prestigious estates.

There are five scholarship places on offer, each worth up to £17,000/$21,500. These will be funded by both Artémis Domaines and the Gérard Basset Foundation in partnership with Liquid Icons, the publishing and research company co-founded by the late sommelier.

The judging panel for the scholarship applications will include Ian Harris MBE DipWSET, Hélène Génin (technical director at Château Latour) and Jean Garandeau (Artémis Domaines).

Who can apply for the victims of conflict scholarships?

According to the scholarship application website, applicants:

will be a wine professional who has been affected by a geopolitical conflict

can be located anywhere in the world

must already be working in the wine industry with appropriate qualifications including, but not limited to, the advanced technician diploma in viticulture/oenology

will have previous experience working in a vineyard or winery

will have conversational level French and English

Frédéric Engerer, CEO at Artémis Domaines, said ‘we are delighted to partner with the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons to help our fellow industry colleagues whose lives and livelihoods have been so devastated, by giving them an opportunity to get back on their feet and benefit from the incredible learning opportunities that they will have at the great estates that we are fortunate enough to own and manage.’

Applications are now open. The application window closes on 4 July 2022.

The Gérard Basset Foundation was set up in honour of the late, world-renowned sommelier Gérard Basset OBE MW MS, to address the wine industry’s most pressing issues through education, training & mentorship.

The Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons have previously launched a number of other scholarships aimed at improving diversity in the wine industry.

