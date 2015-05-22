Decanter Vinexpo competition winner: Alex Stevenson

Alex Stevenson, a drinks buyer for the Tate art galleries in the UK, is the winner of a competition organised by Decanter and Vinexpo to win a trip to the Vinexpo wine show in Bordeaux this June.

Having answered a series of questions correctly and impressed judges with his reason for wanting to attend the show, Stevenson (pictured) will be flown to Vinexpo and is invited to attend Decanter’s Masterclass to showcase winners in the Decanter World Wine Awards 2015 on 14 June.

The Masterclass, which will coincide with the awards results announcement on Decanter.com, is entitled ‘Excellence from Unexpected Places’.

Stevenson said, ‘I am looking forward to seeing the diversity of wines on offer and to taste wines I would otherwise not be so readily exposed to.’

At Tate galleries, he is responsible for sourcing all the beers, soft drinks and spirits as well as creating the cocktail menus for the in-house bars, restaurants and the events department. He is also a Wine & Spirits Education Trust-qualified educator, up to level three standard.

‘I work alongside Hamish Anderson who is responsible for the Tate wines to source more eclectic wines for the Tate Modern list,’ he said.

‘My favourite grape is Riesling. My favourite wine at the moment is impossible to pin down. As you would expect I am drinking some amazing Rieslings from Donnhoff, Leitz, Zind and a multitude of others, I am also enamoured of Le Soula, Boxlers Edelzwicker and Semeli Mantinea Nassiakos.

Stevenson was introduced to wine at an early age. ‘My parents have a house in France and visit regularly so it was almost inevitable that I would gain an appreciation of wine.

‘I started working in bars and restaurants whilst studying at university and found it more to my liking than the Classics degree I originally signed up for.

Vinexpo Bordeaux takes place between 14 and 18 June inclusive.

Written by Decanter.com staff