Piper-Heidsieck Champagne continued its partnership with the Oscars, served to guests at the 91st edition of the Academy Awards, and the following Governors Ball.

The Piper-Heidsieck Cuvée Brut NV was poured from limited edition designed magnums on the evening, and around 1,500 were expected to be served.

The wines served were from Francis Ford Coppola Winery, also served in previous years, including two custom wines: Final Cut 91st Edition, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford 2016, and Final Cut 91st Edition, Chardonnay, Russian River Valley 2017.

They also served the Sofia Rosé (named after director Sofia Ford Coppola), the Directors Cut Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, Francis Coppola Reserve Pinot Noir and Eleanor wines.

In total, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery expected to serve 2,400 bottles of wine on the evening.

13,000 glasses were needed for the Champagne, wines, cocktails and other drinks served.

The food

The menu for the 1,500 guests at the Governors Ball was created by Wolfgang Puck, who has been creating these Oscars menus for the past 25 years. The food was a mix of tray passed hors d’Oeuvres, small plates, a ‘raw bar’ and some chefs stations.

It required 240 kgs Miyazaki wagyu beef, 250 Maine lobsters, over seven litres of PX sherry, 250lbs of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, 35 lbs of black winter truffles sourced from Burgundy, 15 kg of caviar and 6500 chocolate Oscars statues, from Valrhona Illanka.

Dishes showcased a range of cuisines, including black truffle chicken pot pie; Miyazaki Wagyu beef tartare on tapioca crisp; Crab deviled eggs; and Nashville hot fried quail, with pickles and red velvet waffle. The raw bar served a selection of sushi and ceviche.

Desserts included 24 karat dusted Valrhona Illanka chocolate Oscars, and Piper Heidsieck golden Champagne strawberry ‘Push Pops’.