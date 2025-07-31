Penderyn launches first whisky from its North Wales distillery

The Welsh whisky producer has unveiled Serpent’s Tears, a peated single malt from its Llandudno site.

This is ‘the “first of its kind” peated whisky to be made in Wales since Frongoch Distillery closed over 100 years ago,’ according to Penderyn.

The whisky, which was released on 17 July, marks ‘a proud moment for our team and for Welsh whisky as a whole’, said Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn.

The inaugural release from master blender Aista Phillips and team is inspired by the surrounding Great Orme headland, the name of which comes from the Old Norse meaning ‘Great Serpent’. It is a nod to the longevity of the area, which stood the test of time through dinosaurs and the Ice Age, filling sea-farers with fear. It is a reminder of ‘the adventurous spirit of past explorers and the natural beauty of our home’, said Davies.

‘Penderyn’s pioneering spirit has been central to the resurgence of Welsh whisky over the past 25 years,’ the distillery added.

‘With the launch of Serpent’s Tears, the distillery not only cements its presence in North Wales, but also reaffirms its commitment to innovation, quality, and the celebration of Welsh culture on the global stage.’

Penderyn opened the North Wales facility in 2021. Its first site in the Brecon Beacons was established in 2000 and in 2023 it founded a third site in Swansea.

Serpent’s Tears Aromas of fresh lemon, apple and white pear interwoven with peaty smoke and clove. It evolves on the palate, delivering smoked almond, tarte tatin, raisin and star anise. Beautifully integrated alcohol and a pleasing balance of sweetness and smoke underpin the long finish this elegant first release. Alcohol 46%

