Pompeii wine production rises from the ashes

The Tenute Capaldo Group will team up with the archaeological park’s management to create a six-hectare vineyard, which will focus on 100% organic production.

The partnership will also build winemaking and ageing facilities, allowing them to conduct a complete production cycle within the archaeological park.

The Feudi di San Gregorio winery, which is part of the Tenute Capaldo Group, has spent the past 40 years studying indigenous Campania grape varieties, such as Taurasi.

Pierpaolo Sirch, the winery’s production manager, is working with Professor Attilio Scienza of the University of Milan and the park’s archaeologists on the project.

Their goal is to produce authentic, high-quality wines, while also making the winery a key attraction on the archaeological park’s visitor route.

Antonio Capaldo, president of Feudi di San Gregorio, said: ‘As the Pompeii Archaeological Park is one of the most important cultural sites in the world and a fundamental pillar of our region’s identity, we are enthusiastic about this initiative and have put our skills at the service of the park to develop together an innovative agricultural and agronomic project.

‘We want to revive Pompeii not only as a place of research and knowledge, but also as a centre of production and exchange, by restoring its historical roots.’

He acknowledged that the project would take ‘time and significant investments’, but he added that the partners have ‘a long-sighted vision that goes beyond any immediate return in economic terms, thinks about the future of generations to come, and ensures a sustainable future for this extraordinary place’.

The park’s applied research laboratory has been conducting botanical studies since the 1990s in a bid to analyse the vineyards of ancient Pompeii.

Researchers have examined their historical and scientific characteristics, along with the viticultural techniques used in ancient times.

‘The vineyards were enhanced with the aim of recounting the story of the ancient city and making it known from different aspects,’ said park director Gabriel Zuchtriegel. ‘The winery is part of a broader archaeo-farming scheme that is also involving other activities such as the optimised cultivation of olive trees, and social farming projects within the framework of the social and cultural farm.’

