Rare Masseto and Spottswoode collections head to auction

Masseto 2022 is set to be released for the first time via La Place de Bordeaux in September, but collectors will also have an opportunity to delve into the SuperTuscan estate’s back catalogue via a large private collection coming up for auction.

Christie’s said it will offer Masseto wines spanning vintages from 1986 to 2020 inclusive, and featuring magnums, double-magnums and imperials alongside 75cl bottles, at its London-based online sale (2 – 16 September).

‘This is probably the largest and most comprehensive offering of Masseto from a private collection that we’ve offered,’ said Noah May, Christie’s head of wine and spirits department for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), noting the pre-release 1986 vintage is labelled Ornellaia Merlot Toscana Vino da Tavola.

’It’s a lovely thing to see, along with other rare vintages from the 1980s and 1990s.’

SuperTuscans have risen to become a greater force on the fine wine secondary market, although demand tends to be focused on a small group of top names, as discussed in the Market Watch pages of Decanter magazine’s upcoming September issue.

Despite current wine market challenges, May said Tuscany had stayed ‘pretty strong’. He cited a 2024 Christie’s auction of Tignanello wines sourced from the estate.

Forty vintages of Napa’s Spottswoode

A Christie’s online auction based in Los Angeles (4 – 18 September), meanwhile, will offer a vertical collection of Napa Valley’s Spottswoode.

Forty vintages of Spottswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon running from 2021 back to the debut 1982 wine have been sourced directly from the private cellar of this Napa estate’s owner, the Novak family.

To be offered as a single lot, the collection has a price estimate of $10,000 to $20,000 and the winning bidder will also be invited to attend the winery’s annual vertical tasting, hosted by CEO and president Beth Novak with winemaker Aron Weinkauf.

Auction sale proceeds will go to environment-focused, non-profit group Napa Green, Christie’s said.

Zachys lands in Delaware

In other US auction news, Zachys announced in August that it would now hold its auctions out of Delaware, where it said purchases are tax-free.

‘This is a game-changer for our clients,’ said Eileen Rizzo, CEO of Zachys. ‘The tax benefit allows collectors to stretch their budgets and compete for the bottles they truly desire.

‘It also enhances our ability to remain competitive with other auction houses already operating out of Delaware.’

Related articles