Riesling star Erni Loosen launches Burgundy wine project

Ernst ‘Erni’ Loosen has officially launched his Perron de Mypont project in the heart of Burgundy, featuring regional bottlings plus village-level and premier cru wines from different parts of the Côte d’Or.

Loosen is best-known for producing outstanding Riesling wines, predominantly at Dr. Loosen estate in Germany’s Mosel valley, but he described the winemaking venture in Burgundy as a dream come true.

Perron de Mypont is based at the Vieux Château de Puligny-Montrachet, after Loosen acquired the east wing in 2019 and also created a négociant company.

He has been working with long-time partner Manoël Bouchet, as well as local growers in some of the Côte d’Or’s best-known areas.

Wines under the Perron de Mypont banner have been split into two segments, and the first releases will be available to consumers in the US in May 2025, said the partners.

A ‘Maison’ tier includes wines ‘sourced through the traditional Burgundy négociant system’ and features Bourgogne AOC Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the 2022 vintage.

An ‘Edition’ tier represents a ‘parcellaire’ approach. It focuses on specific vineyard sites, or ‘climats’, and partnerships with individual growers, who have matured the wines in their own cellars.

‘I fell in love with Burgundy about 50 years ago, during a winemaking internship there,’ said Loosen, a previous recipient of Decanter’s Hall of Fame award.

‘I was immediately struck by the similarities between Riesling and Pinot Noir, which are both cool-climate varieties that can make truly profound wines that develop beautifully with age.’

Initial ‘Edition’ releases will include a 2022-vintage Meursault and also a Meursault Premier Cru Perrières – a site sometimes described as Meursault’s unofficial grand cru.

There is also a 2022-vintage Volnay and 2023-vintage Gevrey-Chambertin, plus a 2019-vintage Vougeot Premier Cru and a 2022-vintage Vosne-Romanée Premier Cru Les Suchots.

Production is relatively small, as is often the case in Burgundy.

Perron de Mypont produced 300 bottles of its Vosne-Romanée Premier Cru Les Suchots 2022, and 600 bottles of the Gevrey-Chambertin 2023, according to technical sheets on the Loosen Bros USA website.

In the Maison division, a technical sheet said 1,000 12-bottle cases of Bourgogne AOC Chardonnay have been made in the 2022 vintage, from ‘selected vineyard parcels in in the classic Chardonnay areas of the Côte de Beaune, Côte Chalonnaise, and Chablis’.

Loosen’s Perron de Mypont venture is one of several new or recently-expanded Burgundy wine projects to watch.

