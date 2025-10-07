Sotheby’s and Bordeaux’s Cité du Vin unveil star-studded charity auction: A journey through wine’s greatest estates

Where wine and philanthropy convene – the third online auction between the two organisations, in aid of the Foundation for Wine Culture and Civilisations, has some incredible lots up for grabs. Bidding starts today.

The Cité du Vin in Bordeaux and Sotheby’s France have announced that their third online charity auction will start today (7 October), running until the 27 October.

Featuring 64 exceptional lots – over 90% offering immersive experiences at some of the world’s top estates – the sale promises to blend rare bottles with once-in-a-lifetime access, all to fund the Foundation’s mission of making wine’s universal heritage accessible to all.

At the heart of the auction is a showstopper: the ‘1855-2025 Cité du Vin Collection – In the Footsteps of Thomas Jefferson’.

Created to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the world-renowned Bordeaux 1855 Classification and the Cité du Vin’s 10th birthday, this lot unites bottles from all 88 classified growths from the 2016 vintage – the year the Cité opened its doors alongside launching a host of experiences across the region.

Each wine in the lot will arrive in bespoke case from Caisserie du Bazadais, adorned with a special collection sticker and be joined by a signed copy of 1855 – Culte & Cultures, a treasure trove of historical menus and illustrations edited by Nicolas Kenedi and Jean-Maurice Sacre.

But the real allure? An exclusive three-day immersion for two couples which includes private tours and tastings at some of Bordeaux’s biggest names including Château Batailley, Pontet-Canet, Cos d’Estournel, Giscours, Mouton Rothschild, de Malle and d’Yquem.

The programme includes gourmet lunches and dinners with owners; chauffeured transport and three nights accommodation at a classified property.

The winning bidder’s name will adorn a plaque on a Cité du Vin auditorium seat. This prestigious lot is estimated at €10,000–€20,000.

‘The 1855 Grand Cru Classé Council (Médoc & Sauternes) is delighted to have assembled this unique collection of all its wines (2016 vintage), which in 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the Cité du Vin in Bordeaux and the 170th anniversary of the 1855 Classification, both of which continue to promote the excellence of fine wines’, said Philippe Casteja, President of the 1855 Grand Cru Classé Council.

Gems among the other 63 lots include a double magnum of the 2018 vintage by Pomerol’s elusive Château Le Pin, plus a private tour and lunch for four estimated at €15,000–€30,000.

Sauternes fans can bid on a 2005 d’Yquem magnum with estate lunch for six (€3,000–€6,000).

Beyond Bordeaux, highlights include a 1998 Deutz Champagne jeroboam with Maison Deutz tour (€4,000–€8,000); Ornellaia’s 2008 double magnum and Tuscan lunch (€4,000–€8,000); Opus One’s 2019 magnum and Napa

‘Art of the Table’ dinner (€4,500–8,500); Torres’ legendary 2007 Mas La Plana jeroboam with Catalan adventures (€4,500–€8,500); and Uruguay’s Bodega Garzón vertical of Balasto magnums with chef Francis Mallmann’s fireside feast (€1,500–€3,000).

Proceeds will fuel the Foundation’s programmes at the Cité du Vin – from interactive exhibitions welcoming 400,000 annual visitors of 180 nationalities to wine tourism projects worldwide. ‘The support of future buyers will enable us to continue our mission and to devise cultural activities that celebrate the diversity of wine heritage,’ noted Géraldine Thomas, director of development at the Cité du Vin.

Sylvie Cazes, president of the Cité du Vin, emphasised the partnership’s impact: ‘The proceeds from this exceptional sale will support the Foundation in its mission to preserve, celebrate and promote the universal cultural heritage of wine to as many people as possible.’

Bidding opens today at 10am CET on Sotheby’s website. View the full catalogue and register at sothebys.com.

