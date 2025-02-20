Vandals destroy experimental ‘AET’ vines in northern Italy

Vandals have uprooted 10 small Chardonnay plants, including five experimental vines and five ‘control’ vines, in San Floriano di Valpolicella, northern Italy.

Unknown perpetrators attacked the experimental vineyard being used by the Department of Biotechnology at the University of Verona during the night of 12 and 13 February.

No motive has been confirmed, although one hypothesis was that vandals may have been targeting genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The term features on a sign at the trial site, which was authorised by the Minister of Environment and Energy Security on 5 September 2024.

However, researchers said the vines represented ‘assisted evolution’ technology (AET) and were among the first of this type planted in Europe, not just in Italy.

Eventually, the goal of AET plants is to create disease-resistant vines to avoid the use of pesticides.

‘AET vines are not GMOs,’ said professor Mario Pezzotti, coordinator of the Agricultural Genetics Working Group of the Department of Biotechnology.

‘They are plants obtained by mutation, as occurs in nature. The difference is that, in our case, the mutation is targeted. In the laboratory, we perform in-vitro experiments, but we also need to test in an open field, where the vines will be cultivated.

‘The five Chardonnay plants underwent editing to resist downy mildew.’

Pezzotti said he didn’t know who destroyed the plants, but added. ‘There are people who don’t understand this kind of innovation and try to stop it, even with the violence.’

Regarding a reference to GMOs on the vineyard sign, Pezzotti said, ‘Our experiment was approved by the Italian Ministry of Agriculture and funded with public funds. The fencing surrounding the vines and the notice on the signs are mandatory by Italian law. Although the notice is misleading, we cannot change it.’

An investigation to identify those responsible was ongoing.

Trade bodies condemned the vandals of AET vines in northern Italy. ‘This is clearly an act of vandalism that targets the decades-long work of researchers and the entire Italian agri-food sector,’ said Eugenio Tassinari, president of Italian seed association Assosementi.

Garlich von Essen, secretary general of Europe-wide trade body Euroseeds, called the attack unacceptable, adding, ‘Science-based innovation must not be held back by fear or ideology.’

