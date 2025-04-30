White wine could reduce your risk of cardiac arrest, study claims

Researchers found that white wine can have a ‘cardioprotective effect’ after studying UK Biobank data for 502,094 people.

They uncovered compelling evidence to suggest that making simple lifestyle changes can protect you from experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

The investigators found that higher consumption of white wine and Champagne, eating lots of fruit and maintaining a slim waistline can potentially shield you.

Millions of people around the world die each year after experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest, which causes the heart to stop pumping blood around the body.

The researchers determined that maintaining a positive mood, managing your weight and keeping your blood pressure under control can serve as protective factors.

‘The study found significant associations between various modifiable factors and sudden cardiac arrest, with lifestyle changes being the most impactful in preventing cases,’ said lead investigator Dr Huihuan Luo, from Fudan University in Shanghai, China.

The UK Biobank recruited more than 500,000 middle-aged and elderly Brits. The average age was 56.52, while 54.41% of participants were female and 45.59% were male.

It is the world’s largest biomedical database and research resource. The researchers used the data within the UK Biobank to identify 56 risk factors for sudden cardiac arrest.

They concluded that 40% of cases could be prevented if people eliminated the worst third of those 56 risk factors. That increases to 63% if people cut out the worst two-thirds of the factors.

The study was published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology. In an accompanying editorial, Nicholas Grubic of the University of Toronto and Dakota Gustafson of Queen’s University in Ontario wrote: ‘One of the study’s most intriguing findings is the cardioprotective effect associated with Champagne and white wine consumption, questioning long-held assumptions about the specificity of red wine’s cardioprotective properties.

‘Research on the underlying mechanisms remains unclear, but these findings reinforce the idea that the benefits of moderate alcohol consumption may be more complex than previously assumed.’

Moderate alcohol consumption came under fresh scrutiny earlier this year after the outgoing US surgeon general called for stronger warning labels on alcoholic drinks.

However, many studies have suggested that moderate drinking is not harmful, and it may even be beneficial. The latest findings from Dr Luo and colleagues bolster that body of evidence.

Other risk factors for sudden cardiac arrest include exposure to air pollution, lack of exercise, smoking and psychological stress.

‘We were surprised by the large proportion of cases that could be prevented by improving unfavourable profiles,’ said co-investigator Renjie Chen of Fudan University.

