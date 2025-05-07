Best Manhattan cocktail bars: Eight to try

New York has long been an epicenter for craft cocktails, and its venues to enjoy them span the gamut. From OG speakeasies to agave-focused bars, amaro-forward lounges, and beyond, exploring all that Manhattan’s cocktail scene has to offer could easily become overwhelming – which is why we’ve rounded up the best spots to visit here.

Best Manhattan cocktail bars

35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021

Situated within the prolific Carlyle Hotel, Bemelmans Bar is nothing short of a cocktail institution. Frequented by Hollywood figures, politicians, and socialites alike – including JFK, Elizabeth Taylor and Paul McCartney – this long-standing cocktail outpost offers a step back in time to the New York of yesteryear. Best known for its iconic murals, strong martinis and signature snack trio, no cocktail lover’s trip to New York is complete without a stop to this benchmark bar – though be sure to allot some wait time, as the queue can get pretty robust during peak hours.

11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010

Hidden above the revered Eleven Madison Park restaurant, Clemente Bar is the latest outpost from Chef Daniel Humm, featuring a cosy cocktail bar and chef’s counter. Clad with vintage pieces and custom lamps, the dimly lit space offers a speakeasy-inspired vibe, with the cocktail list spearheaded by Sebastian Tollus. Libations are broken down into five categories: fresh, carbonated, bold, clarified and whipped, with ample wines by the glass and zero-alcohol options also available.

The bar’s Real Talk cocktail made with Kings County Coffee Whiskey, Amontillado, Amazake and pretzel miso is a standout, as is the C.R.E.A.M., a vegan take on the Ramos Gin Fizz made with Siete Misterios Mezcal, matcha, banana and coconut. Like the restaurant downstairs, all of the bar’s thoughtfully crafted bites are 100% vegan – don’t skip out on the Agedashi Dogg, prepared with fried tofu and black truffle.

6 W 24th St, New York, NY 10010

After shuttering its original New York location’s doors in 2016, Experimental Cocktail Club – referred to colloquially as EC – is back and better than ever. Located beneath the Flatiron outpost of La Compagnie Wine Bar, the newly opened reinvention of the bar offers speakeasy-inspired vibes and a slew of rare and artisanal spirits, with a heavy emphasis on French aperitifs and liqueurs. Beyond alcoholic libations, ECC also features a number of non-alcoholic concoctions and a hearty food menu (be sure to dive into a bowl of airy gougères served with French Bordier butter).

121 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003

Located in a renovated, three-storey carriage house just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Union Square subway stop, Martiny’s is known for its thoughtfully made cocktails prepared with extreme attention to detail. Spearheaded by revered mixologist Takuma Watanabe, the bar first opened its doors in 2022, and has since become a go-to address for cocktail aficionados of a variety of preferences. Naturally you’ll be sure to find a martini on the menu, though the bar’s self-proclaimed signature cocktail is the Grand Martiny’s, made with Bombay Sapphire Gin, La Cigarrera Manzanilla, Churchill’s Porto 2016, St. Germain, Hine Rare and grapes.

13 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003

Although opened just two years ago, Superbueno has made quite the name for itself across New York’s cocktail scene – and the proof goes beyond what’s in the glass. In addition to meticulously crafted drinks with an emphasis on Mexican flavours (the Roasted Corn Sour made with corn whiskey, reposado tequila, roasted corn, guajillo, lemon and egg white is unmissable), where Superbueno truly shines is in hospitality. Helmed by the joyful Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Jimenez, the service offered across the board matches Jimenez’s unmatched spirit, with equal delight to be found on both the cocktail and food menus. Yet despite its high level of F&B excellence, the bar still manages to maintain a light, airy and ‘at home’ feel. For good drinks and a top-tier atmosphere, this is your spot.

30 Water St, New York, NY 10004

For innovative craft cocktails and refined Irish pub fare – as well as one of the best, if not the best Irish coffees in Manhattan – look no further than The Dead Rabbit. Located in a three-storey space downtown, this cocktail mecca features an impressive 70-page cocktail list, with a strong emphasis on traditional punches. The bar’s three concepts include a ground-floor taproom, first-floor parlour and upstairs speakeasy-inspired lounge, offering various atmospheres across each space. Don’t sleep on the bar’s Irish Breakfast, available all day, everyday (vegetarian options included).

1 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001

Tucked away in the back of The Fifth Avenue Hotel, The Portrait Bar offers a welcome reprieve from the bustling streets of New York’s NoMad neighbourhood. Overseen by Darryl Chan, The Portrait Bar’s cocktail list draws inspiration from the classics, and serves them up with signature twists inspired by the team’s cumulative travels and experiences. Current highlights include the Oaxaca – Mexico, a twist on the classic margarita made with Oaxacan Gin, Empirical Ayuuk, Contratto aperitif, lime sherbet, hibiscus and chocolate, as well as the Kochi – Japan, a creative whiskey sour-like drink made with Suntory Toki, Cynar, yuzu, star anise, and sarsaparilla.

97 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003

One of the newest additions to the East Village’s lineup of eclectic cocktail bars, schmuck is an absolute must-visit for fans of unique, well-executed cocktails and equally delicious bites. The brainchild of Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy, formerly of the Barcelona-based outpost Two Schmucks, and business partner Dan Binkiewicz, schmuck’s layout is designed to mimic various rooms of a cozy house party, and comprises two main spaces, the Living Room and the Kitchen Table, each with their own decor and menus. Standouts include the savoury Bread with Tomatoes, a highball prepared with Grey Goose, as well as the classic Schmuck Martini served with an eyedropper of olive oil to customise to your liking. With regards to bar snacks, the menu boasts strong Middle Eastern influences – be sure to try the white bean cacio e pepe.

Related articles