Best Manhattan restaurant wine lists: Nine venues to try

While the number of Manhattan restaurant wine lists worth checking out goes far beyond the confines of one article, we’ve rounded up nine of our favourite spots for eating and drinking right now.

The saying goes that wine is best enjoyed with food, and in the realm of exceptional lists, New York is home to some of the world’s greatest.

From long-standing classics to new-to-the-scene seafood counters, Korean fried chicken joints, and more, the city is brimming with versatile wine lineups that promise to leave a lasting impression – it’s simply a matter of knowing where to look.

Best Manhattan restaurant wine lists

250 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001

Opened in late 2023, Café Carmellini is situated inside the sophisticated Fifth Avenue Hotel, and is spearheaded by namesake chef Andrew Carmellini. The wine list, which is curated and overseen by Master Sommelier Josh Nadel, features 1,800 selections from both highly regarded and lesser-known producers alike, with a heavy emphasis on France, Italy and the United States. Stop in for the restaurant’s daily lunch deal, which offers three courses for $85, and peruse the list for something equally exciting.

94 Chambers St #1, New York, NY 10007

Located in the former space of past downtown wine destination Racines, Chambers offers a breath of fresh air – and an impeccably curated wine list – to New York’s Financial District. Spearheaded by Master Sommelier Pascaline Lepeltier, Chambers’ sustainability-forward wine list highlights a myriad of natural, organic and biodynamic producers, featuring up-and-coming names to long-standing legends alike. Best of all, over a third of the restaurant’s space is saved for walk-ins, and is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Come for the 88-page list, stay for the small bites, and grab one of the many (and we mean many) selections of Chartreuse available before heading out.

12 E 22nd St, New York, NY 10010

Champagne lovers, this one’s for you. Coqodaq’s list is dazzled with over 400 Champagne selections alone, making it the largest Champagne restaurant lineup in the country. Helmed by Simon Kim and beverage director and partner Victoria James, the pair behind nearby COTE Korean Steakhouse, Coqodaq’s knockout list also features an equally exciting selection of still white, red and rosé wines, the majority of which hail from small, artisanal producers around the globe. Keep this entry at the top of your Bucket List (don’t worry, you’ll get the pun after you check this unmissable restaurant out for yourself).

11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010

Serious wine lovers are no strangers to the iconic list at Eleven Madison Park. Spanning a jaw-dropping 232 pages, the restaurant’s wine list leans French and Italian heavy, with additional selections from Austria, Spain, California and New York State. Over 20 by-the-glass pours are offered at all times, including numerous Champagne picks (current offerings highlight Larmandier-Bernier’s Latitude Blanc de Blancs and Henri Giraud’s PR 90-20 Eleven Madison Park Edition). Whether partaking in the restaurant’s tasting menu in the dining room or ordering à la carte at the bar, one thing’s for sure – the wine options are certainly not lacking.

1413 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10028

Helmed by Upper East Side legend Eli Zabar, Eli’s Table is home to one of the most robust collections of back-vintage wines in the city. Clocking in at over 22,000 bottles, this show-stopping list promises to satisfy those curious to dive into something with a bit of age, and best of all, at relatively reasonable prices across the board. Long lineups from Raveneau, Hubert Lignier, and Simon Bize are just a few of the many reasons to head to this long-overlooked Uptown gem, and the well-executed menu items – including fresh produce and salads grown on nearby rooftops by Zabar himself – are simply the cherry on top.

2 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003

Established in 1994 by restaurateur Danny Meyer, Gramercy Tavern has been a New York wine institution for over 30 years, and somehow, the programme continues to get better and better. The Bible-like beverage list spans an impressive 96 pages, and features a variety of global regions, styles and varieties. Fans of Champagne, Burgundy and German Riesling will take delight in the list’s extensive offerings, and those on a budget will find a myriad of fun options on the programme’s ‘Bottles for a Benjamin’ page, each of which clock in at exactly $100 even.

20 W 50th St (Rink Level) New York, NY 10020

Founded by the star trio behind beloved downtown restaurant King, Jupiter offers a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of Rockefeller Center, featuring handmade pastas, well-executed vegetables, and a robust wine list focused on French, Italian and Californian offerings. Expect classic selections from the likes of Roulot, Roagna, and Quintarelli, as well as a number of picks from new-to-the-scene producers from lesser-known Italian regions (Lazio, Umbria and more).

90 E 10th St 1st Floor, New York, NY 10003

Located upstairs from its sister restaurant Claud, Penny is the seafood-focused brainchild of Joshua Pinsky and Chase Sinzer, and like its older sibling, is home to one of the best wine lists in the city. This small-yet-fierce East Village fish counter exclusively features counter seating (31 stools are available), and all 17 dishes incorporate some form of seafood in their regimen – making it no surprise that the 1,000-bottle list leans white and sparkling heavy. Expect extensive Grower Champagne selections from Prévost, Chartogne-Taillet and Elise Bougy, as well as a healthy Burgundy selection (back vintages included).

9 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

The Modern’s wine list has been deemed the best in the city by various wine professionals over the years, and it’s really no surprise why. While the dining certainly errs towards the higher-end of the spectrum, the wine list spans the gamut of styles and regions, with offerings beyond the standard go-to regions. Expect lengthy offerings from South Africa and Australia as well as Spain, Portugal and beyond. The Modern’s list comprises over 3,000 selections, and spans a monumental 177 pages, with a solid number of bottles clocking in under $100.

Eight additional Manhattan restaurant wine lists to explore: Crown Shy – 70 Pine St. New York, NY 10005 Daniel – 60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065 Le Bernardin – 155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Nice Matin – 201 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024 Noreetuh – 128 1st Ave., New York, NY 10009 Pinch Chinese – 177 Prince St, New York, NY 10012 Roscioli NYC – 43 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012 The Noortwyck – 289 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014

Related articles