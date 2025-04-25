A perfect weekend in Manhattan for wine lovers

New York is home to one of the world’s most robust wine scenes, with bottles from every corner of the world offered across a myriad of well-curated lists. From hole-in-the-wall natural wine bars to Michelin-starred restaurants, there’s something for every specific wine preference out there, but as always, knowing where to venture is key. Although conquering the city’s wine scene is a lifetime-long feat, we’ve distilled some of Manhattan’s best wine spots down into a three-day itinerary here.
Friday – Midtown focus
Morning
Whether arriving at JFK or Newark, taking public transportation into Manhattan will likely land you at Penn Station or Grand Central, which are located in Midtown West and Midtown East respectively. We recommend starting your first wine-focused day slightly below Midtown in Chelsea, then working your way up to explore the meat of the tourist attractions in the heart of the city – though worry not, touristy areas in New York don’t necessarily mean sacrificing on the wine front.
For breakfast, hit Café Chelsea, the French-American bistro located within the iconic Hotel Chelsea. The spot is known for its all-day dining, with various omelettes, toasts and breakfast sandwiches available as early as 7AM. For those looking for a little morning pick-me-up, a handful of fun sparklings are available by the glass, including Tissot’s Crémant du Jura Rosé and Terre de Solemme NV Champagne.
Post-morning fuel, head west to stroll the city’s famed High Line, a 1.45-mile-long elevated greenway located on former train tracks. In about seven-10 blocks, you’ll land at the up-and-coming Hudson Yards neighbourhood, where high-end shopping and the relatively new Vessel structure are open for exploration. For fun pours nearby, check out Mercado Little Spain, spearheaded by José Andrés, or explore the lists at nearby Ci Siamo or Estiatorio Milos for lunch.
Afternoon
After a hearty lunch in Hudson Yards, continue north into the low 40s for a quick jaunt through Times Square – a few quick photos should suffice, and if you’ve been to Manhattan already, skip this step – then continue east for a pit stop in Bryant Park to re-caffeinate at Bluestone Lane or maman (be sure to take your brews to go, should the weather permit). Stroll over to Grand Central Terminal to take in the revered celestial roof murals, and grab a quick glass of pre-dinner bubbly at the station’s famous Oyster Bar to really immerse yourself in the ambiance.
For a more extensive pre-dinner wine alternative, head slightly north into the 50s and check out Aldo Sohm Wine Bar. Spearheaded by the spot’s namesake sommelier, this cozy New York staple showcases around 30 by-the-glass pours at all time, as well as an expansive bottle list and hearty snack offerings.
Evening
Midtown restaurants are a dime a dozen, though those boasting exceptional wine lists are fewer and farther between. For a well-curated selection focused on French and Italian picks, check out Jupiter in Rockefeller Center. Overseen by the dynamic trio behind downtown hotspot King, the restaurant serves up handmade pastas and seasonal specials. For those looking for a classic fine dining option, Eric Ripert’s three-Michelin star Le Bernardin never disappoints (reservations required). For those dining solo, snag a bar seat at The Modern to enjoy one of the best lists in the city.
Saturday – Downtown focus
Morning
Breakfast can go a million different ways in the city, from long and leisurely brunches to quick, on-the-go bites while sightseeing. For the former, start your downtown adventures at Le Gratin, Daniel Boulud’s latest French bistro (which also boasts an impressive wine list, in true Dinex fashion). For a later – and boozier – brunch start, a visit to The Dead Rabbit for traditional Irish Breakfast and the city’s best Irish coffees is a must. Looking for something to quickly take on the go? Head to Russ & Daughters for some of the best bagels in town.
There are numerous eclectic neighbourhoods to explore below 14th Street, including the East Village, West Village, SoHo, Financial District and more. For those looking to simply enjoy a breath of fresh air before lunch, a leisurely stroll through Battery Park is a classic move, then slowly make your way up through Chinatown to explore the neighbourhood’s streets, as well as the city’s famed Little Italy stretch on Mulberry Street. While there, Pasquale Jones is a great spot for grabbing wood-fired pizzas served alongside a serious wine list.
Afternoon
Nearby, Champers Social Club is also a great option for all-day dining and bubbly, and La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels offers fantastic small plates and a 57-page wine list (note: La Compagnie opens at 3PM on Saturdays). Post-lunch, head west and keep the wine kick going while strolling and shopping through the West Village at St. Jardim, which focuses on small plates and a natural-leaning list, or grab a few pours at Terroir in Tribeca, best known for showcasing an impressive 100+ wines by the glass at all times.
After shopping and sight-seeing through the west side of downtown Manhattan, make your way back east to gear up for dinner – and of course, more wine. For a pit stop before you eat, look no further than the centrally located wine bar Corkbuzz. Spearheaded by Laura Maniec, this long-standing institution is known for its curated flights, blind tasting pours, and best of all, epic retail-price Champagne list.
Evening
Post-Corkbuzz pours, complete your downtown day in the city’s buzzy East Village / Lower East Side neighbourhoods, which are home to a slew of newly opened places with unmissable wine lists. Noteworthy picks include Claud, a European-inspired bistro founded by Momofuku Ko alumni Joshua Pinsky and Chase Sinzer. For a seafood-focused option, look no further than Penny, the duo’s raw bar and seafood counter located upstairs from the restaurant.
Still up for more wine? Hop a 10-minute cab or 20-minute bus down to the Lower East Side to explore the neighbourhood’s most popular wine bars, including Somm Time, a natural-leaning spot with ample vegetarian / vegan small plates, and Skin Contact, which is also known for its focus on small-production, low-intervention wines.
Sunday – Uptown focus
Morning
Quiet mornings Uptown are the perfect way to kick off a slow, leisurely Sunday in Manhattan. Start your day with a Viennese-inspired brunch at Café Sabarsky, which offers a step back in time to European-influenced NYC of yesteryear – and boasts a serious list of Austrian Grüner Veltliners and Rieslings to boot. For a booze-free alternative, head to Ralph’s Coffee at 888 Madison Avenue for coffee, pastries, and authentic Upper East Side vibes. Pass the time between breakfast and lunch by wandering through Central Park. A loop around the reservoir is not to be missed – same goes for a stroll past the Boathouse and Belvedere Castle.
Afternoon
Should you land on the Upper West Side, a long lunch at Nice Matin promises a good time. Or should you prefer lunch on the Upper East Side, a wine-fuelled meal at Café d’Alsace is not to be missed. Both restaurants are home to some of the city’s most overlooked – and underrated – wine lists.
Uptown Manhattan is known for its plentiful museum offerings, and those making a day out of it would be remiss to not jump on the opportunity to explore them. If art museums are more your thing, The Met and / or the Guggenheim are timeless options, and for history buffs, the Museum of Natural History provides a fun escape from the craziness of the city.
Evening
For pre-dinner glasses (or bottles), pop into the bar at Maison Barnes, another Daniel Boulud establishment, located just two blocks down from the chef’s famed namesake restaurant. To end your weekend in Manhattan on a high note, stop in for dinner at the newly opened Chez Fifi, a two-storey townhouse turned bistro on 74th Street – and for those looking to score back-vintage bottles at seriously good prices, a visit to Eli’s Table on 3rd Avenue promises to leave a lasting impression.