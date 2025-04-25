A perfect weekend in Manhattan for wine lovers

Morning

Whether arriving at JFK or Newark, taking public transportation into Manhattan will likely land you at Penn Station or Grand Central, which are located in Midtown West and Midtown East respectively. We recommend starting your first wine-focused day slightly below Midtown in Chelsea, then working your way up to explore the meat of the tourist attractions in the heart of the city – though worry not, touristy areas in New York don’t necessarily mean sacrificing on the wine front.

For breakfast, hit Café Chelsea, the French-American bistro located within the iconic Hotel Chelsea. The spot is known for its all-day dining, with various omelettes, toasts and breakfast sandwiches available as early as 7AM. For those looking for a little morning pick-me-up, a handful of fun sparklings are available by the glass, including Tissot’s Crémant du Jura Rosé and Terre de Solemme NV Champagne.

Post-morning fuel, head west to stroll the city’s famed High Line, a 1.45-mile-long elevated greenway located on former train tracks. In about seven-10 blocks, you’ll land at the up-and-coming Hudson Yards neighbourhood, where high-end shopping and the relatively new Vessel structure are open for exploration. For fun pours nearby, check out Mercado Little Spain, spearheaded by José Andrés, or explore the lists at nearby Ci Siamo or Estiatorio Milos for lunch.

Afternoon

After a hearty lunch in Hudson Yards, continue north into the low 40s for a quick jaunt through Times Square – a few quick photos should suffice, and if you’ve been to Manhattan already, skip this step – then continue east for a pit stop in Bryant Park to re-caffeinate at Bluestone Lane or maman (be sure to take your brews to go, should the weather permit). Stroll over to Grand Central Terminal to take in the revered celestial roof murals, and grab a quick glass of pre-dinner bubbly at the station’s famous Oyster Bar to really immerse yourself in the ambiance.

For a more extensive pre-dinner wine alternative, head slightly north into the 50s and check out Aldo Sohm Wine Bar. Spearheaded by the spot’s namesake sommelier, this cozy New York staple showcases around 30 by-the-glass pours at all time, as well as an expansive bottle list and hearty snack offerings.

Evening

Midtown restaurants are a dime a dozen, though those boasting exceptional wine lists are fewer and farther between. For a well-curated selection focused on French and Italian picks, check out Jupiter in Rockefeller Center. Overseen by the dynamic trio behind downtown hotspot King, the restaurant serves up handmade pastas and seasonal specials. For those looking for a classic fine dining option, Eric Ripert’s three-Michelin star Le Bernardin never disappoints (reservations required). For those dining solo, snag a bar seat at The Modern to enjoy one of the best lists in the city.