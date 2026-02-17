Chinese New Year in London: Top restaurants for wine lovers

After a special dining experience ahead of the Year of the Horse that also ticks the boxes for a wine connoisseur? I’ve got you covered.

The Decanter team has hand-picked a list of some of London’s most loved Chinese restaurants – from fine dining to casual indulgence – to help you plan ahead, with a special note for those offering dedicated Chinese New Year menus.

Chinese restaurants for elevated dining

(Chinese New Year menu available)

51 Pimlico Road, London, SW1W 8NE

reservations@hunanlondon.com

020 7730 5712

Established in 1982 in London’s elegant Belgravia neighbourhood, Hunan is known for its no-menu, multi-course tasting experience, encapsulating flavours from Taiwan, Sichuan, Guangdong and beyond.

For connoisseurs, the carefully curated wine list places an emphasis on aromatic whites and delicate reds, spanning Chinese wines and sake alongside the classics, and offering plenty of pairing inspiration for the restaurant’s proudly ‘bold and strong’ flavours. Half bottles and bespoke cocktails are also available.

A special Chinese New Year (CNY) menu will be served between 16 February and 3 March, priced at £150 per person. Find out the full CNY menu here.

70 Wilton Rd, Pimlico, London SW1V 1DE

info@awong.co.uk

020 7828 8931

Home to the award-winning, British-born chef Andrew Wong, the two Michelin-starred restaurant offers a creative, contemporary take on Chinese regional cuisine. Alongside Andrew’s signature ‘Touch of the Heart’ lunch menu and ‘The Collections of China’ dinner menu, there is also an à la carte lunch option for a more casual taste of what the restaurant has to offer.

In addition to its comprehensive wine list, which highlights a thoughtfully assembled selection of Champagne, guests can try the restaurant’s signature cocktails inspired by Chinese spices at the Forbidden City Bar, or go for a shot of Chinese baijiu. A Chinese tea selection is also available for a more soothing refreshment.

(Chinese New Year menu available)

53 Park Lane, London

reservations@chinatanglondon.co.uk

020 7319 7088

Located within the iconic hotel, China Tang evokes the glamour of 1930s Shanghai with its Art Deco-inspired interior. Signature dishes include lobster noodles and golden prawns with salted egg yolk, alongside a strong range of vegetarian options. Diners can choose familiar Cantonese dishes from the bilingual dim sum menu and a wider range of regional cuisines from the à la carte menu, or opt for a Yum Cha experience – a tea and dim sum pairing available on weekday afternoons only.

The wine list is broad in scope, with a solid selection of Chinese wines (some available by the glass), alongside prestigious regions and more exploratory choices such as Croatian and Slovenian wines. There is also a strong selection of oriental spirits, including by-the-glass pours of the famous Maotai baijiu (white spirits).

With upcoming festive décor and traditional lion dance performances taking place on 17 and 18 February, the restaurant is well set to celebrate the Year of the Horse. In addition to the main menu, China Tang will be serving a Chinese New Year menu centred on ten auspicious dishes created by executive chef Chong Choi Fong, each chosen for its symbolic meaning and association with prosperity, abundance, unity and happiness.

Scroll down for our casual dining favourites

17 Berkeley Street, Mayfair, W1J 8EA

reservations@parkchinois.com

020 3327 8888

Immerse yourself in the golden age of 1930s Shanghai – feast on delicately hand-made dim sum at Park Chinois’ Salon de Chine restaurant (Chef’s Tasting Menus for a minimum of two guests is also available), then head downstairs to Club Chinois for a lavish night out with live DJs.

Why not try a Chinese wine from Shanxi, Yunnan or Ningxia for the special occasion? Park Chinois’ abundant wine collection includes a Coravin by-the-glass section, allowing diners to get a quick taste of the likes of top-tier Burgundy. There is also a list of exotic cocktails designed to pair with the Cantonese cuisine, drawing inspiration from mid-20th century Chinese-American eateries.

17 Bruton Street, Mayfair, London, W1J 6QB

mayfairreservation@hakkasan.com

020 7907 1888

One of the best-known Cantonese restaurants in London, Hakkasan Mayfair is widely regarded for its expertly curated wine list, combining a modern, aesthetic take on classic dishes with a sleek, club-like setting.

If you’ve never visited before, Chinese New Year could be the perfect occasion to start with the lunch taster menu (£35 Monday to Friday, £45 Sunday to Thursday), alongside the Signature Brunch (£55, Saturday and Sunday) and à la carte offerings.

If you arrive in the evening, head to The Bar, which opens daily for drinks only (no reservation needed). Enjoy a cocktail with live music from Wednesday to Saturday from 7pm.

(Chinese New Year special dish available)

9 Waterloo Place, St. James’s, London, SW1Y 4BE

finechinese_stjames@imperialtreasure.com

020 3011 1328

With Singaporean origins, Imperial Treasure offers a diverse menu ranging from Cantonese dim sum and seafood to Shanghai and Huaiyang cuisine, with its Peking duck among diners’ favourites. Alongside its à la carte and dim sum offerings, weekday lunch sets are also available, priced at around £40 per person.

The restaurant’s wine list spans the classics (with older vintages available), plus a selection from emerging regions. Cocktails are accented with Asian ingredients, while spirits lovers can choose from a broad range including vodka, mezcal, rum, whisky/whiskey, brandy and Chinese baijiu.

Ahead of the Chinese New Year, the restaurant offers two types of hand-made festive cakes from 16 January to 23 February 2026 (sticky rice and turnip cake) for takeaway only.

Royal Garden Hotel, 2-24 Kensington High Street, London, W8 4PT

020 7361 1988

If duck is top of your list this Chinese New Year, look no further than Min Jiang’s famed wood-fired Beijing* duck (‘Peking’ is an older romanisation of Beijing, though the restaurant opts for the latter).

Situated on the 10th floor of the Royal Garden Hotel, overlooking Hyde Park and the London skyline, Min Jiang also offers a wide range of Cantonese and spiced Sichuan dishes, including vegetarian options. Some of its much-loved dishes are also available via Deliveroo.

A varied selection of signature cocktails, sake and spirits, alongside a very affordable speciality tea list and a diverse wine selection, ensures diners are well catered for when it comes to quenching their thirst while enjoying those crispy duck rolls.

(Chinese New Year menu available)

Level 33 The Shard, 31 St Thomas Street, London, SE1 9RY

hutongreservations@aqua-london.com

020 3011 1257

Nestled on level 33 of The Shard, Hutong (a name derived from Beijing’s alleyways) is the upscale destination for northern Chinese cuisine – provided you’ve budgeted for the view and are ready for its modern cooking, defined by rich, bold flavours.

Raise a glass at the Shanghai Bar, which offers unmatched night views across London, and choose from a solid wine list that secures the classic regions while also venturing into lesser-known options such as Romania, Bulgaria and China, with a focus on organic, biodynamic, sustainable and vegan wines. The cocktail selection, inspired by Chinese philosophy and matched to zodiac signs, is also well worth exploring.

For Chinese New Year, Hutong presents a special three-course set menu from 16 February to 3 March (£128pp, or £158pp for the window experience), alongside a limited-time Shanghai gin cocktail menu to celebrate the Year of the Horse.

Our top casual dining favourites

If you are simply after a casual and tasty meal to celebrate the occasion, here are some of our favourites – each with well-regarded signature dishes and a charming drinks menu.

(Chinese New Year menu available)

14 Buckingham Palace Rd, London, SW1W 0QP

hello.victoria@shanshuisocial.co.uk

020 4617 8888

Conveniently located near Victoria station, Shan Shui Social gives the vibe of old Shanghai back in the 1920s while serving a wide spectrum of Chinese regional dishes from Cantonese to Sichuan. Opt for the one-plate lunch specials – priced around £15 – for ease of mind.

Be spoiled for choice by Shan Shui Social’s cocktail and mocktail list, featuring signature drinks such as the ‘Jade Spiced Mule’ and ‘Silk Road Lychee Manhattan’, alongside a surprisingly diverse wine selection – English sparklers included.

A two-for-one happy hour drinks menu is also available from Monday to Friday (5pm-7pm), when you can pair a Moutai Lychee Martini or an Austrian Riesling with £1 snacks such as Thai prawn crackers, smashed cucumber salad and salt & pepper baby squid.

The restaurant will be offering a Chinese New Year menu as well as Yusheng (Chinese New Year raw fish salad, pictured above). Yusheng will be available via pre-order for the period 14 February to 3 March priced at £39.80 for 2-4 people to share.

56-58 New Kent Road, Elephant Park, London SE1 6FU

info@cheli.co.uk

020 8050 9618

A widely popular Elephant & Castle destination serving Zhejiang cuisine, with a focus on the ‘freshness and subtle sweetness’ in the dishes, as the restaurant puts it. Crab with stir-fried rice cake, sweet and sour squirrel fish and Shanghai steamed soup dumplings are some of diners’ highlights.

Set in a contemporary interior, the restaurant also offers cocktails and a small, French-driven wine selection, alongside baijiu and yellow wine (listed on the menu as ‘traditional Chinese wine’). Its ‘Chef’s Signature Menu’, priced from £56.80 for two, is well suited to sharing (note that this offer is not valid between 14-18 February and on 3 March 2026).

(Chinese New Year menu available)

27 Wardour St, W1D 6PR

chinatown@noodleandbeer.com

020 3589 3345

Perched within Chinatown, this is a perfect spot for noodle and Sichuan cuisine lovers after lengthy walks through the festive crowds. Its signature noodle soup, served with generous chunks of tenderly braised beef, is a must-try. The smartly curated drinks list includes infused teas, wine, sake and signature Chinese cocktails such as pu’er whisky, chen pi-infused gin and jasmine liqueur. A more intimate lounge and bar area is also available in the basement.

For Chinese New Year, the restaurant offers a limited-time menu featuring seven ‘lucky dishes’, each carrying an auspicious name – such as ‘Rich Tartelette’ and ‘Prosperity Bear Duck’ – designed to boost your luck in the Year of the Horse.

…And a few more to bookmark

Yauatcha Soho

15-17 Broadwick Street, Soho, London W1F 0DL

reservations@yauatcha.com

0207 494 8888

A dim sum teahouse with an affordable lunch set menu Monday to Friday and an ‘Infinite Yum Cha’ menu on Saturday and Sunday (11am-6pm) which includes unlimited orders of dim sum and bao. Diverse options for by-the-glass wine and by-the-carafe sake.

Tattu

The Now Building Rooftop, Outernet, Denmark Street, London WC2H 0LA

london@tattu.co.uk

0203 778 1985

A modern, Instagram-worthy pan-Asian restaurant set in a venue inspired by a traditional Chinese courtyard house near Covent Garden, anchored by a cherry blossom tree as its centrepiece. Guests can also try exotic cocktails crafted using ingredients from a traditional Chinese pantry, or the restaurant’s signature cocktails served in characterful vessels – such as a glass dragon.

Kai Mayfair

65 South Audley Street, London W1K 2QU

020 7493 8988

Enjoy a fashionable Chinese afternoon tea in an elegant, luxurious setting while choosing from a wine list curated from around the globe – which includes wines from Ningxia, icewine from Liaoning and Gin from Shanghai.

MiMi Mei Fair

(Chinese New Year menu available)

55 Curzon Street, Mayfair, London W1J 8PG

reservations@mimimeifair.com

020 3989 7777

Savour dim sum and soup dumplings (‘Xiao Long Jewels’) in the lavish three-storey Georgian townhouse while browsing a sophisticated, old world-driven wine list, complemented by premium bottles from Yamanashi, Japan and Ningxia, China. A special Chinese New Year menu, centred on the signature wok-baked lobster, is served between 5 February and 7 March, priced at £138 per person.

