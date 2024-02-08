Chinese Zodiac 2024: Which wine stars share your animal sign?

What do Baron Eric de Rothschild, Angelo Gaja and Michel Chapoutier all have in common – apart from being behind some of the world’s most influential wine estates?

They are all born in the Year of the Dragon – the symbol of the new year in the Chinese lunar calendar, which starts this weekend.

To celebrate the Chinese New Year 2024, we researched the birth years of some of the world’s well-known writers, critics, producers and sommeliers, including some of our Chairs in the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), to find out where they sit in the Chinese zodiac.

It’s easy to see your animal sign in the Chinese zodiac. Just follow the chart below and find your birth year.

Rat 1900 1912 1924 1936 1948 1960 1972 1984 1996 2008 2020 Ox 1901 1913 1925 1937 1949 1961 1973 1985 1997 2009 2021 Tiger 1902 1914 1926 1938 1950 1962 1974 1986 1998 2010 2022 Rabbit 1903 1915 1927 1939 1951 1963 1975 1987 1999 2011 2023 Dragon 1904 1916 1928 1940 1952 1964 1976 1988 2000 2012 2024 Snake 1905 1917 1929 1941 1953 1965 1977 1989 2001 2013 2025 Horse 1906 1918 1930 1942 1954 1966 1978 1990 2002 2014 2026 Sheep 1907 1919 1931 1943 1955 1967 1979 1991 2003 2015 2027 Monkey 1908 1920 1932 1944 1956 1968 1980 1992 2004 2016 2028 Rooster 1909 1921 1933 1945 1957 1969 1981 1993 2005 2017 2029 Dog 1910 1922 1934 1946 1958 1970 1982 1994 2006 2018 2030 Boar 1911 1923 1935 1947 1959 1971 1983 1995 2007 2019 2031

Then, look at the list below to see which wine world celebrity shares your Chinese zodiac sign.

Rat

Marquis Nicolò Incisa della Rocchetta, Sassicaia – 1936

Paul Draper, Ridge Vineyards – 1936

Brian Croser, Tapanappa – 1948

Aurelio Montes, Montes – 1948

Michael Brajkovich MW, Kumeu River – 1960

Olivier Bernard, Domaine de Chevalier – 1960

Rosa Kruger, Decanter 2022 Hall of Fame winner – 1960

Adi Badenhorst, A. A. Badenhorst Family Wines – 1972

Ox

Bruno Ceretto, Ceretto – 1937

Danie de Wet, De Wetshof Estate – 1949

Kevin Judd, Greywacke – 1961

Richard Mayson, DWWA 2024 Regional Chair for Port & Madeira – 1961

Tim Atkin MW, Decanter contributing editor – 1961

Tiger

James Halliday, Australian wine writer/critic – 1938

Piero Antinori, Antinori – 1938

Jean-François Coche-Dury, Domaine Coche-Dury – 1950

Stephen Henschke, Henschke – 1950

Anthony Hamilton-Russell, Hamilton Russell Vineyards – 1962

Dominique Vrigneau, DWWA 2024 Regional Chair for Beaujolais, Southwest and Rest of France – 1962

Rabbit

Hugh Johnson OBE, Decanter wine writer – 1939

Nicolás Catena Zapata, Bodega Catena Zapata – 1939

Bruce Tyrrell, Tyrrell’s – 1951

Robert Hill-Smith, Yalumba – 1951

Olivier Humbrecht, Domaine Zind-Humbrecht – 1963

Charles Curtis MW, DWWA 2024 Regional Chair for Burgundy & Champagne – 1963

Dragon

Angelo Gaja, Gaja – 1940

Baron Eric de Rothschild, Château Lafite Rothschild – 1940

Denis Horgan, Leeuwin Estate – 1940

Michel Chapoutier, M Chapoutier – 1964

Dirk Niepoort, Niepoort – 1964

Peter Richards MW, Wine writer and broadcaster – 1976

Snake

Miguel A. Torres, Torres – 1941

Corinne Mentzelopoulos, Château Margaux – 1953

Didier Cuvelier, Château Léoville Poyferré – 1953

Horse

Leonardo Frescobaldi, Marchesi Frescobaldi – 1942

Huon Hooke, DWWA 2024 Regional Co-Chair for Australia – 1954

Jean-Michel Deiss, Domaine Marcel Deiss – 1954

Michael Hill Smith AM MW, DWWA 2024 Co-Chair – 1954

Cameron Douglas MS, DWWA 2024 Regional Chair for New Zealand – 1966

Justin Howard-Sneyd MW, DWWA 2024 Regional Chair for Languedoc-Roussillon – 1966

Sheep

David Peppercorn MW, Wine critic – 1931

Christophe Salin, Domaines Barons de Rothschild – 1955

Doug Shafer, Shafer Vineyards – 1955

Iain Riggs, director/consultant of Brokenwood – 1955

Matthew Jukes, writer – 1967

Monkey

Lalou Bize-Leroy, Domaine Leroy – 1932

Daniel Cathiard, Château Smith-Haut Lafitte – 1944

Andrew Jefford, Decanter contributing editor – 1956

Hubert de Boüard de Laforest, Château Angélus – 1956

Susana Balbo, Susana Balbo Wines – 1956

Rod Smith MW, DWWA 2024 Regional Chair for Provence – 1968

Rooster

Peter Gago, Penfolds – 1957

Ronan Sayburn MS, DWWA 2024 Co-Chair – 1969

Ferran Centelles, DWWA 2024 Regional Chair for Spain – 1981

LU Yang MS, first Chinese Master Sommelier – 1981

Dog

Wolfgang Blass, Wolf Blass – 1934

Christophe Roumier, Domaine Georges Roumier – 1958

Professor Li Demei, Winemaker and consultant – 1970

Pig

Jim Budd, DWWA 2024 Regional Chair for Loire – 1947

Michel Rolland, International wine consultant – 1947

Robert Parker, International wine critic – 1947

Stephen Brook, Decanter contributing editor – 1947

Eduardo Chadwick, Seña – 1959

Marc Kent, Boekenhoutskloof – 1971

Terry Kandylis, DWWA 2024 Regional Chair for Greece & Cyprus – 1983

