Results for Chinese wines at the Decanter World Wine Awards continue to establish its reputation as a quality-led wine producing country.

China received 120 medals at DWWA 2020, including one coveted Platinum medal – last awarded at the 2017 competition. Alongside this, China achieved three Gold medals, 34 Silver and 82 Bronze.

To ring in the Chinese New Year and highlight some producers to keep your eye on, we’ve selected 15 award-winning wines from the 2020 competition, each receiving 90+ points.

Whether familiar with Chinese wines or looking for where to start, the below list includes benchmark examples of the quality wines China is able to produce from sparkling and white wines to red and sweet…

Chinese New Year: 15 award-winning Chinese wines to try

Sparkling

Chandon, Brut, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia NV

Silver, 90 points

70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir

A classic traditional method style showing a good balance of nutty, toasty notes alongside ripe stone and red fruits. Rich and complex.

White

Canaan Wine Estate, Shi Bai Pian Reserve Chardonnay, Huailai, Hebei 2016

Silver, 91 points

100% Chardonnay

Intense floral and toasty oak bouquet, then rich and ripe in the mouth with a long finish. Lovely wine.

Helan Mountain, Xiao Feng Chardonnay, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2017

Silver, 90 points

100% Chardonnay

Ripe peach and red apple nose. The oak is obvious on the creamy and nutty palate but has integrated over time, adding opulence. Long, spicy finish.

Puchang Vineyard, Rkatsiteli, Turpan, Xinjiang 2018

Bronze, 89 points

70% Rkatsiteli, 30% Riesling

Delicate floral nose. Lively palate with notes of apple, greengage and white plum, plus lively minerality and a briny note. Persistent, almondy finish.

Chateau Mihope, Viognier, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2018

Bronze, 88 points

100% Viognier

Pronounced lavender and rose scents with lots of waxy pineapple and apricot fruit, plus coconut from the oak. Finishes well.

Red

Chateau Hedong, Syrah, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2016

Silver, 93 points

100% Syrah

Blue-fruited, peppery and herbal, this displays a rather Crozes style with a lighter palate, soft tannins and a refreshing finish. Lovely wine.

Chateau Junding, Xiyue, Penglai, Shandong 2016

Silver, 91 points

55% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Shiraz, 15% Marselan

Rich cassis, cedar, clove spice and red fruit nose. Full-bodied and polished, framed by fine, savoury tannins and finishing with laudable persistence.

Chateau Hedong, Cabernet Franc, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2017

Silver, 90 points

100% Cabernet Franc

Good varietal aromas of raw plums and blackcurrants with a whiff of smoke. Quite mouth-filling, with plenty of mature red fruit, well-integrated oak and soft tannins. Finishes well.

West Region Pearl, Berry Selection 300, Manas, Xinjiang 2016

Silver, 90 points

100% Cabernet Sauvignon

Sweet red cherry aromas with some oak and cedar characters. The oak is well-managed and delivers a twist of sweet spice. Quite nicely done.

Kweichow Moutai, Moutai Old Vigneron Dry Red Wine, Changli, Hebei 2017

Silver, 90 points

80% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Merlot

A well-made wine with fine-grained tannins, lots of cassis and red fruit, plus notes of coconut and creamy oak. Energetic finish.

Grace Vineyard, Deep Blue, Shanxi 2017

Silver, 90 points

60% Merlot, 35% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Cabernet Franc

A flashy and ambitious wine with pronounced cedar, vanilla, cherry and liquorice scents, abundant fine-grained tannins and a toasty finish. Fine job!

Sweet

Ji’an Baite, Manor Icewine, Tonghua, Jilin 2016

Platinum, 97 points

100% Vidal

Resplendent tangerine and dried apricot scents lead onto an intense palate of ripe oranges, figs and dates. Elegant, long, concentrated and beautiful, this will handsomely repay cellaring.

Domaine Franco Chinois, Petit Manseng, Huailai, Hebei 2015

Gold, 96 points

100% Petit Manseng

Vibrant, playful and exciting, this is a superb wine with an apricot, pear and peach skin nose, beautiful melon and tangerine flavours and a long finish. Bravo!

Chateau Changyu, Black Diamond Golden Icewine Valley Vidal, Huanren, Liaoning 2017

Gold, 95 points

100% Vidal

Apple peel, peach, marmalade and dried apricot nose. The palate is honeyed, rich and unctuous with wonderful length and impeccable poise. A beauty.

Liaoning Sanhe, Cailonglin Vidal Icewine, Huanren, Liaoning 2013

Gold, 95 points

100% Vidal

A cascade of ripe, scented, marmalade, honey, butterscotch and candied citrus characters pile out of the glass in friendly combat with toast, tea leaf and perky acidity. Bravo.

