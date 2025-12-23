Festive Champagne pairings for global cuisines

An Antipodean Christmas barbecue

Smoke, char and spice can be cruel palate partners to delicate Champagnes. It’s a shame to bypass the bubbles entirely, though.

So look out for Pinot-heavy Champagnes that have perhaps seen some oak or a decent level of ageing (vintage level or above), such as Bollinger’s latest B16 limited edition vintage.

This is also great territory for juicier, deeper styles of rosé Champagne, where use of red Pinot Noir can bring a little substance and food-friendly grip to tackle those richer flavours alongside gentle dosage.

With the barbecue smoking away, it’s best not to over complicate things – Taittinger, Piper-Heidsieck, Veuve Clicquot and Laurent-Perrier offer more pronounced red-fruit expressions among the maisons, with Perrier-Jouët’s Blason Rosé also on juicy, easy-going form.

A traditional Japanese…KFC?

KFC reportedly makes one third of its annual sales of fried chicken at Christmas time in Japan, in a tradition that developed in the 1970s thanks to the efforts of Takeshi Okawara, who managed the country’s first outlet in Nagoya.

Arguably this makes Japan home to the most Champagne-friendly Christmas dinner in the world – crisp, salty and with minimal spice or sweetness, fried chicken is a well-worn Champagne match, especially with blanc de blancs.

There’s no need to think that fast food only merits entry-level Champagne, though.

To really hold up to the traditional accompaniments such as mac ‘n’ cheese, you might want a dash of ageing, or oak richness.

Long-aged prestige blanc de blancs, such as Taittinger’s Comtes de Champagne, are a classic match, and vintage options such as Pol Roger Blanc de Blancs 2016 or Palmer Blanc de Blancs 2018 are also well suited.

Ripe, oak-influenced non-vintage grower Champagnes such as those from Carré Frères or Doyard would work beautifully.

A Greek feast

Mediterranean flavours call for Champagnes with some breadth and vinosity.

Dishes with red meat such as traditional roast lamb, roasted vegetable flavours, or tangy and savoury lahanodolmàdes (stuffed cabbage rolls) in a lemony sauce would all do well with Champagnes that have seen some ageing post-release, or a non-vintage with a healthy dose of reserve wine.

Bruno Paillard’s Première Cuvée features a perpetual reserve of wines going back to 1985 which really ups the depth and savoury, food-friendly character on the palate.

Avoid anything too Chardonnay-heavy or pure in style. Oak-aged cuvées such as Billecart-Salmon’s Brut Sous Bois will be perfect, too.

A Swedish ‘julbord’

There’s plenty to enjoy with Champagne when it comes to northern European and Scandinavian food, but one ingredient that sets the hazard lights flashing is vinegar; pickled herring is one to save for the schnapps.

Traditional salmon and potato-based courses, though, provide happier matches, although strong smoky/sweet marinades used for hot smoked salmon and gravlax will kill delicate Champagnes. So go for something Pinot Noir-forward (even rosé), fruity but not too vinous, and probably not zero dosage.

Of the houses, Charles Heidsieck’s Brut or Piper Heidsieck’s Essential Blanc de Noirs would be good bets.

Or look to the Aube, where rosés, such as Drappier’s Rosé de Saignée, would be perfect.

South Korean winter favourites

31% of Korea’s population is Christian, and while Christmas is a minor holiday here – there’s no traditional single holiday meal – the winter period features traditional foods such as manduguk (dumpling soup), tteokguk (rice cake filled with meat or seafood and served with clear broth), and sweet potato noodles.

South Korea has proven a growth market for Champagne, with the country’s umami-rich cuisine well suited to certain styles.

To match this, look for some savour from Pinot Noir and Meunier, longer lees ageing, or reserve wines, as the strong flavours in the food may kill very fresh styles.

Henri Giraud’s wines, such as MV20, could tackle many of these savoury, deep and even spicy layers.

